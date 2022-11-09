Brandon Voas, newly elected representative for House District 57 in Cumberland and Central Falls, celebrates with girlfriend Chelsea Temples at a campaign celebration for Cumberland Democrats at Angelo's on Tuesday night.
CUMBERLAND – Incumbent General Assembly Democrats in Cumberland coasted to victory over GOP challengers on Tuesday, with Mia Ackerman, Ryan Pearson, Alex Marszalkowski, Brandon Voas, and Roger Picard all scoring convincing margins and between 55 and 60 percent of the vote total.
Cumberland Democrats celebrated their wins at Angelo’s Palace Pizza on Mendon Road.
In House District 57, Voas took 1,735 votes, or 56.8 percent of the vote in Cumberland and Central Falls. Primary loser and incumbent Rep. Jim McLaughlin mounted a write-in-campaign, but it secured only about 370 total votes, or 12.1 percent, significantly less than half of second-place finisher Dennis Huard’s 948 votes, or 31.1 percent.
Voas told The Breeze he’s “super excited to get to work” in the House of Representatives, particularly in bringing back funding to his district. He said he was happy for the sweep for the Democratic Town Committee and that they could celebrate as a group.
Pearson scored 59.3 percent of the vote over Republican Dionne Marie Larson, or 6,078 votes to 4,144 votes. He said he too is excited to head back to the General Assembly, saying there’s a lot of work to do over what will be an “interesting two years” ahead.
“We’ve got a strong team,” he said.
House District 45 incumbent Ackerman had similar numbers against Republican Alex Rando, earning 3,052 votes, or 55.4 percent, to 2,447 votes, or 44.4 percent for Rando.
“It’s an exciting night,” she said, thanking the many people who volunteered and helped lead the cheers for this group.
In House District 52, Rep. Alex Marszalkowski again defeated Republican Christopher Hogan, earning 3,584 votes, or 56.1 percent, to Hogan’s 2,788 votes, or 43.7 percent. Marszalkowski scored five points lower, at 51.1 percent of the vote in 2020, but that was the year independent Daniel Balgini won 6.1 percent of the vote.
Hogan and Rando had consistently campaigned on the need for new faces to change Rhode Island's direction, pointing out their opponents' track records of voting with leadership and also highlighting the high costs residents are currently burdened with. Hogan had gone so far as to suggest that electing the same people over and over again is the definition of insanity.
Former Cumberland Mayor Dan McKee easily crushed Republican rival Ashley Kalus in the race for governor Tuesday, with 57.8 percent of the vote, or 203,915 total, to 39 percent, or 137,677 votes for Kalus.
His running mate for lieutenant governor, Sabina Matos, won 51 percent of the vote against Republican Aaron Guckian and independent Ross McCurdy.
All other Democrats running for statewide seats also won, as did the two Democrats running for Rhode Island’s congressional seats, David Cicilline defeating Republican Allen Waters in District 1, and Seth Magaziner defeating Republican Allan Fung in District 2, a race Fung led in the polls and that had national ramifications.
