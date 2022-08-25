SMITHFIELD – Two Democrats are fighting for a slot on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot, chasing party votes in a Sept. 13 primary.
Both David Tikoian and returning candidate Melanie DuPont are seeking the seat after incumbent Democrat Steven Archambault declined to run for re-election after 10 years in office.
Archambault said he wants to spend more time with his family, and gave the nod to endorsed candidate and Smithfield Town Councilor Tikoian for the seat. The winner of the primary will face off against returning Republican candidate and former Town Council President Paul Santucci.
Santucci ran for the District 22 Senate seat in 2020 against Archambault, but lost the election after earning 42 percent of the vote to Archambault’s 51 percent.
DuPont has been among those who have called out Archambault for his last-minute announcement to pull from the race after putting in papers declaring his candidacy. Archambault pulled out in the early afternoon of June 29, hours before the 4 p.m. deadline to declare, leaving a short window for other candidates to jump in.
DuPont said she was initially relieved to hear Archambault would not run for re-election until she learned, as she states it, that Senate President Dominick Ruggerio had hand-picked his replacement.
“’I know a guy’ politics must end in this state,” DuPont said.
DuPont faced Archambault twice before in the Democratic primary for the District 22 seat. In both 2018 and 2020, she lost the vote, earning 35 percent and 41 percent of the vote.
If elected, DuPont said her top priorities will be passing a Green New Deal to address the climate crisis, providing health care for all, increasing the minimum wage to $19 per hour, and granting subsidies to help small businesses. In addition, she said she will focus on guaranteeing that teachers earn more than $60,000 per year and increasing school supply funding to prevent the need for teachers to pay for materials.
DuPont said her purpose in life is to reduce suffering. She said she values safety, freedom and the law, and said both of her opponents, Tikoian and Santucci, hold beliefs that undermine safety, deny freedom, and “terrorize women.”
“We are not the same,” she said.
DuPont said Santucci holds religious beliefs that condemn abortions. She said when such beliefs go into law, it endangers the lives and safety of pregnant people. She said beliefs that dictate the number of children a woman gives birth to belong as far away from the government as possible.
“The state has no right to decide how many children you have,” she said.
Tikoian responded this week that while he’s personally pro-life, he doesn’t believe it’s his position to legislate his beliefs on the issue. The right to an abortion is codified in Rhode Island anyway, he said.
DuPont said that with enough kind, smart, hard-working people working in the Statehouse, Rhode Island government can change the lives of state residents for the better.
“That’s why I’m running with the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, so that dozens like us make it into office this election cycle and hit the ground running in January with a voting majority,” she said.
DuPont said the progressive group will pass bills to bring relief to people regardless of if they “know a guy,” and will not take money from fossil fuel companies or lobbyists’ donations.
DuPont is a senior technical writer who said she has spent the majority of her 30-year career collaborating, listening and asking questions, deciding goals with teams, and fulfilling people’s needs.
“As state senator, I will use my collaboration skills to do good in our state: to fight for climate action, enact Medicare for All, fully fund our public schools, invest in small businesses, and more. I will fight for our community, our rights, our safety, and our future,” DuPont said.
Tikoian said he believes he is the best person to hold the District 22 seat because he has the ability and experience to hit the ground running once elected and promises to be the voice of voters in Senate District 22, starting on day one.
As a retired North Providence police chief, Tikoian said he has state and municipal government experience in both appointed and elected capacities, offering voters candidate with tested and proven leadership capabilities.
“At the Statehouse, I will work to create a business climate that reduces the tax burden on small businesses, advocate for our teachers and students to provide all children with a quality education, fund programs supporting our seniors and our veterans, as well as support legislation that enhances public safety in our schools and protects our first responders,” he said.
Tikoian said a thriving economy sets the foundation to address a myriad of issues, and economic development fosters opportunities, jobs and a tax base to fund educational and social service programs, public safety, affordable housing, rebuilding infrastructure and more.
“With my experience successfully managing two multi-million dollar budgets, I look forward to sharing my expertise to grow a stronger economy,” he said.
Tikoian said he believes investing in shared municipal services alleviates strain on municipal budgets, similar to how Smithfield entered into an agreement for the Tri-Town Animal Shelter. He said additionally, the state needs to make a concerted effort to reduce government spending to remain affordable, and needs to look at phasing out taxes, similarly to how the car tax was eliminated.
To Tikoian, the Democratic party endorsement represents the honor and privilege of the party’s support and approval to be their candidate. He said he appreciates the endorsement as well as the endorsement of the voters.
Tikoian said he understands the impact and importance of serving the state in the community from his experience in public service and as a state trooper.
“The ability to positively influence the lives of others is an extremely rewarding experience. This understanding has only been amplified during my service on the Town Council. That is why I wish to take this next step in public service,” he said.
As an elected town official, former major in the Rhode Island State Police and North Providence police chief, Tikoian said he oversaw a $97 million State Police budget and $82 million municipal budget.
Tikoian said he possesses the necessary leadership and financial acumen to effectively serve the constituents of District 22.
“I will rely on that experience to deliver the same honest, transparent, professional and common sense leadership in the State Senate as I did on the Town Council,” he said. “I am prepared and ready to serve our community on a state level and in the General Assembly.”
