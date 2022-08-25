SMITHFIELD – Two Democrats are fighting for a slot on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot, chasing party votes in a Sept. 13 primary.

Both David Tikoian and returning candidate Melanie DuPont are seeking the seat after incumbent Democrat Steven Archambault declined to run for re-election after 10 years in office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.