SCITUATE – One Democrat and one independent are opposing the seven Republicans up for election on the seven-seat Scituate Town Council.
Town Councilor Michael Marcello was the sole Democrat on the Scituate Town Council, but after 10 years on the council and 18 years as an elected official, Marcello said he had done enough time in public service.
Marcello also serves as town solicitor in East Providence and Tiverton and said he does not feel he can devote enough time to the job. Instead, he will run against incumbent David D’Agostino Jr. for the town moderator position, running the annual Financial Town Meeting.
“While I have enjoyed every moment of public service and serving my community, it is time for others to step up,” Marcello said.
Marcello said he will remain committed to sharing his opinions and concerns as a private citizen.
Sacha Hummel of Glitz is the sole Democrat running for Town Council this year. Marcello said that while the Democratic Town Committee attempted to find candidates, no one was interested in the position at this time.
Historically, Democrats endorse seven candidates for the Scituate Town Council race.
Hummel said he saw a need in Scituate for social change, housing community outreach, and a government that works for the taxpayers.
Five of the six Republican incumbents are seeking re-election this year, including Town Council President Abbie Groves, David D’Agostino Sr., Gary Grande, Timothy McCormick and Theresa Yeaw.
Former Councilor Charles Collins Jr. is running for election after his re-election campaign fell short in 2020, earning him eighth place.
Independent Allen Durand, who chaired the Police Station Building Committee that brought the building to completion, is also seeking a seat.
Republicans round out their ticket with Jason Parmelee, North Smithfield’s finance director.
Four candidates are vying for one of three seats up for election on the Scituate School Committee, in which Democrats saw a victory in 2020 gaining a rare lead over an elected town committee.
Democrat Coleen Pendergast is up for re-election alongside incumbent Erika McCormick, a Republican. School Committee member Mary Manning-Morse is not seeking re-election for her seat and is replaced by Republicans Lori LaFauci and Colleen Rose on the ballot.
Democrats Carolyn Dias and Kevin Pendergast, husband to Coleen Pendergast, are not up for re-election this year, and are in the middle of a four-year term.
Kathleen Schmeling is running for election to the School Committee as an independent.
Margaret “Peggy” Long is running for re-election as town clerk again this year, and will face Republican Robert Dexter. Long defeated Dexter in 2020, earning 57 percent of the votes for a total of 22 years as town clerk.
Rep. Robert Quattrocchi, a Republican, will face Democrat James Safford in the November election for the District 41 state representative race. District 41 covers Scituate and parts of Cranston.
Quattrocchi won his third term in 2020 against Democrat Pamela Carosi. Safford previously ran against Sen. Gordon Rogers in 2018 for the District 21 Senate seat.
