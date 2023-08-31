SCITUATE – Hope residents are expressing devastation and frustration after Building Official Lawrence Desormier ordered the remaining buildings at the Hope Mill to be destroyed after the roof collapse in the main building.
In a letter this month, Desormier wrote to Hope Mill owner BMP LLC stating the building was declared unsafe and a danger to the public’s health and safety. Desormier pointed to the recent collapse of the roof and “the sawtooth building.”
Desormier said he, Hope Jackson Fire Chief John Robinson, and Hope Jackson Fire Marshal John Chevalier all have major concerns about the safety of the old mill and its threat to public safety if the unsafe conditions are not immediately addressed.
“Within the last two months, the entire roof of the four-story part of the building has collapsed. Also, the entire ‘saw-tooth’ building on the south side of the building continues to collapse,” Desormier wrote.
He added that the existing building permit dated July 21, 2022, has not been acted upon “even after being given a 60-day extension.”
“The permit is therefore considered null and void,” he said.
Reacting online to the news, the consensus from residents was that Hope Mill developers Paramount and owners BMP LLC never intended to develop the property, hoping for its “demolition by neglect.”
“This is exactly what the owner was hoping for so now he can put in a bunch of apartments. So long, Hope,” said Rob Martin.
He attempted to rally residents to fight the demolition of the mill and said that now is the time to see what the Town Council will do. One resident said Hope residents have long fought against the development and possible demolition of the Hope Mill for years, but this is probably a losing battle.
Sara Barber said demolition is exactly what the developers wanted all along, adding that she suspects the collapse of the building makes for a bigger complex. She criticized the council for its lack of open communication on the matter.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if the wheels have been turning behind the scenes for this for ages,” she said.
Others felt that it was time for the mill to be demolished after seeing the deterioration of the mill in a YouTube video.
Leslie Carter said it is sad to lose a historic building, but the mill was a tragedy waiting to happen for years.
“It’s well past time to remove it, unfortunately,” Carter said.
“About time, that building was a fatality waiting to happen,” said Megan Umbriano.
Town Council President Abbie Groves declined to comment on the issue and deferred to the building official.
He pointed to Rhode Island law requiring property owners to keep buildings in safe conditions at all times, otherwise, it may be declared unsafe.
In his letter, Desormier gave several examples of why a building could be unsafe, including:
• Being vacant, unguarded, and having open doors or windows thereby permitting unauthorized entry;
• A hazardous accumulation of dust, debris, or other combustible material within;
• The building has been partially destroyed or substantially damaged, and is vacant;
• The building has been vacant or unused for more than 180 days and remained in a condition such that repairs necessary to make it safe exceed more than 50 percent of the fair market value in its present condition;
• Deterioration of the structure, or structural parts, or a structural weakness exists;
• Continued use would endanger the lives of the occupants or public in the immediate area;
• The building constitutes a fire or windstorm hazard, or otherwise dangerous to human life, public health, or welfare;
• An unusual sagging or leaning caused by deterioration or over-stressing.
In June 2020, Paramount purchased the 38-acre property out of receivership for $1.3 million, with presented plans to build a controversial 175-unit residential project with existing structures, as well as add two new buildings. Plans were approved in April 2019, though no substantial work was done on the property.
Last March, attorney Christian Capizzo updated the town, stating that construction at the mill would begin last December, with a completion date of spring 2024.
Residents formed the Hope Mill Concerned Citizens group, led by Hope resident Di Hopkins. Hopkins frequently spoke out for updates on the mill and said she hoped to preserve the historic building.
The Hope Mill is a central structure of the Hope Village Historic District, which features many mill homes as well.
Initially built in 1765, the Hope Furnace was built across the street from the mill bringing workers along with it. In 1806, the Hope Cotton Factory purchased the furnace and mill privileges and later built the mill.
The mill burned in 1844, and the large stone mill building was built in 1847 to begin cotton processing and manufacturing. More buildings were added in 1871, 1891, and 1916, and in the 1900s began manufacturing lace as the Valley Lace Company.
It continued production under several tenants until it entered receivership by attorney Peter Furness in 2008 when previous owner Vincent Coccoli lost the property due to economic hardship.
In June, Hope Mill owners avoided the mill going to tax sale after paying back $320,362 in back taxes for five properties.
