LINCOLN – Lianne Denham has been promoted to principal of Northern Elementary School, filling the role currently held by Alec Ciminello.
Ciminello is headed back to Massachusetts after eight years in Rhode Island, having been hired as principal of the Amvet Boulevard School in North Attleboro.
Supt. Larry Filippelli said the move is “bittersweet,” adding that Ciminello “did a great job at Northern.”
Denham came to Lincoln in 2018 via Johnston, where she taught high school English. She served as dean of students at Lincoln Middle School for two years before she was hired as assistant principal at Lincoln High School.
Denham told The Breeze that both of her children attended Northern, and that she’s always had an affinity for the school.
“I can’t say enough good things about the teachers at Northern,” she said. “I’m honored to help them continue making Northern as strong as it is. The Great Northern, the families call it … as a Lincoln parent, I want to see that greatness continue for other families.”
Asked what makes Northern strong, Denham said the teachers there are attuned to the unique needs of their students, personalizing lessons and going above and beyond for them.
“Even during COVID, one of the teachers showed up at my door with my son’s book,” she said. “It’s truly a passionate group of teachers who love their students, and I love their energy.”
Overall, Denham said she feels lucky to live and work in Lincoln.
“I’m excited to take on this opportunity and to work with our Northern families. As a community school it’s a very inclusive environment … I’m very excited.”
