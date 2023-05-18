BLACKSTONE, Mass. – The owner of Denny’s Liquors on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham, Samir Patel, is proposing a new combined grocery store and liquor mart to take the place of the former Park ’n Shop at 2 Main St. in Blackstone.
Patel, at the town’s annual meeting set for May 30, will ask residents to vote to authorize the Board of Selectmen to seek state authorization for the town to add a liquor license for Patel’s new store, which he said would be intended to bring back grocery shopping to the area and be supported by secondary sales of alcohol.
Park ‘n Shop had a beer and wine license, notes Patel, and with Big Y set to open in Uxbridge, the only way he would survive under this plan for a smaller market is to open a Trader Joe’s style of grocery store with liquor also sold.
“I need the liquor license to support the market long-term,” he said.
His new store, which he would lease under a pending agreement with the property owner, would complement another store, from what he’s heard, either a Dollar Tree or Dollar General.
Patel, who also owns a market in Connecticut, says he gets a lot of Blackstone customers at Denny’s, and he’s confident there would be demand for such a niche market.
“I want something long-term, not something that will close next year once Big Y opens,” he said.
The clear majority of the store would be food options, he said, including produce, as a smaller version of what was here before.
Clearly he doesn’t want this to just be a liquor store, said Patel, as he already has one of those nearby. He said he wants residents to be fully aware of what his plans are before heading to the annual meeting on May 30.
Park ‘n Shop closed its doors in late summer of 2021.
Residents qualified to vote on town affairs are invited to that meeting, to be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Blackstone-Millville Regional Molony-Sullivan School Auditorium.
According to the town docket, Patel submitted 41 signatures from residents to back his citizen petition.
The new store would likely take up about 10,000 square feet of the building, or more than half of it.
“We might end up taking the whole thing if the area needs it,” he said, reiterating that he’s pursuing a niche market that can stand the test of time.
At the town meeting, residents who are qualified to vote from each precinct will vote on the articles presented.
Other matters up for votes include:
• Compensation for board and commission members;
• Road paving overlays and drainage work;
• Purchase of a pass card or token entry system for town buildings;
• Upgrades to playgrounds;
• And the purchase of a fire truck and other equipment, among others.
