Samir Patel
Samir Patel is trying to open a new combined liquor and grocery store in Blackstone where Park ‘N Shop used to be.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

BLACKSTONE, Mass. – The owner of Denny’s Liquors on Pulaski Boulevard in Bellingham, Samir Patel, is proposing a new combined grocery store and liquor mart to take the place of the former Park ’n Shop at 2 Main St. in Blackstone.

Patel, at the town’s annual meeting set for May 30, will ask residents to vote to authorize the Board of Selectmen to seek state authorization for the town to add a liquor license for Patel’s new store, which he said would be intended to bring back grocery shopping to the area and be supported by secondary sales of alcohol.

