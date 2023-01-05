WOONSOCKET — Police Chief Thomas Oates has announced that Deputy Chief Thomas Calouro is a graduate member of the 284th session of the FBI National Academy.
Less than one percent of all law enforcement officers have the opportunity to attend the prestigious program, according to the chief.
The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Dec. 8.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Officers who attend have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
“It’s a win for the department and city to have this level of training and education in the Woonsocket Police Department’s Command Staff,” said Oates, a former graduate himself.
He said he was ecstatic and proud of Calouro’s success in the program and knows firsthand how invaluable the training is at the executive leadership level.
The 284th session consisted of 237 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.
“It was a phenomenal experience,” Calouro told The Breeze. He said that though it was a lot of work, he was able to appreciate the partnerships he created with other participants from all over the world.
“You start to realize how many problems in law enforcement are universal,” he added.
At graduation, Calouro was awarded completion certification from the FBI National Academy and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from the University of Virginia with concentrations in leadership and management. His physical fitness was recognized upon completion of the Yellow Brick Road obstacle challenge .
Calouro, promoted to deputy chief nearly a year ago, is in his 24th year of service to Woonsocket. He previously spent time in patrol, detectives, and led the traffic division.
He also holds a master’s degree in administration of justice and leadership from Salve Regina University.
In addition to his service to Woonsocket, he served in the Rhode Island Air National Guard and currently serves as the command chief master sergeant for the state of Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.