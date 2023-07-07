David Sisson
Buy Now

David Sisson, principal of the firm of David Sisson Architecture, is pictured in front of the former Woonsocket Middle School. The building is set to be redesigned into luxury apartments.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – The former Woonsocket Senior High and Junior High Schools, also known as the Woonsocket Middle School, located at 357 Park Place, will be redesigned into luxury market-rental apartments, and an East Providence-based designer is creating the plans.

The school, which was built in 1914 and became the middle school in 1967, was closed in 2009 after smaller schools were built nearby. For more than 10 years, the 200,000-square-foot building sat vacant, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

Tags

(5) comments

James Peters
James Peters

When all is said and done, they'll probably want 2 grand a month.

Report Add Reply
Jean Luc
Jean Luc

This is directed specifically to the mayor: Here you have a company who is going to take this building forward. They have VISION, and will do something positive for their tenants and community. What will you do to help this program? What will you have brought in for these upscale tenants? They still have to eat - do you have a supermarket in the city, or will they have to spend their money in other communities? We have the stadium (which is awesome), but what other activities do you have for these people? Take a drive down Social St or Diamond Hill Rd and see just how empty the buildings are. If you want the city to look like a metropolitan community, then DO something. Start bringing business into the city. Up until now, you have done nothing.

Report Add Reply
Donny S
Donny S

Over and over and over I read about a supermarket in Woonsocket. I will NEVER happen. Why would a major supermarket come to a predominantly low income/welfare community with high crime? It's not a good business model.

Report Add Reply
James Peters
James Peters

There's nothing she can do. This city is run by unions. The WPD just got a ton of money, now the WFD wants more money too.

More money = more taxes. If you think the City can downsize, think again.

Starting a business in Woonsocket is akin to financial suicide.

Report Add Reply
Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

I thought that building became the "MIDDLE" school when the NEW high school opened in 1971.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.