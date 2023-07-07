WOONSOCKET – The former Woonsocket Senior High and Junior High Schools, also known as the Woonsocket Middle School, located at 357 Park Place, will be redesigned into luxury market-rental apartments, and an East Providence-based designer is creating the plans.
The school, which was built in 1914 and became the middle school in 1967, was closed in 2009 after smaller schools were built nearby. For more than 10 years, the 200,000-square-foot building sat vacant, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
The Goldman Group developed the latest vision for the building and purchased it late last year.
The company has now tasked David Sisson Architecture to preserve and restore the integrity of the building. Sisson, who told The Breeze he hopes to start as soon as possible, said the project could take up to two years to complete once everything is up and running. The first task will be cleaning up the building, as it’s been a victim of vandalism over the years.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, the school has remained intact and retains a high degree of integrity. Sisson said he hopes to keep the original windows in the final design for the apartments.
Based out of East Providence, he also spends his time serving on the Choate Rosemary Hall Parents’ Advisory Council and the Historic District Commission in Pawtucket.
“It’s a very big existing building with pretty much all the challenges you could possibly imagine,” Sisson told The Breeze.
“It’s a lovely building, there’s so much cool stuff in here and just really, really interesting spaces, and some things are just quirky,” he added.
Sisson previously purchased what’s been described as the “palatial” Underwood Manor in Pawtucket, and is active in preservation causes.
The design in Woonsocket will also include an upscale community recreation center featuring gaming courts, a gym, a competition-grade indoor lap pool, as well as saunas, locker rooms and shower facilities.
Sisson said they are still going through the process with the city of Woonsocket as they work on their historical application package, and will have to present their plans at upcoming city meetings. He said he is also wrapping up the design process with the owner.
“A lot of just negotiations and discussions and like, hey, who’s going to help us, and how’s that going get done, and things you can’t even imagine until you start getting into the process,” he said.
He told The Breeze the biggest challenge as he goes through the design process is making sure they’re able to keep the historic character of the unique building, including maintaining the original windows.
The project is expected to start late this year and have apartments ready for rental by 2025.
(5) comments
When all is said and done, they'll probably want 2 grand a month.
This is directed specifically to the mayor: Here you have a company who is going to take this building forward. They have VISION, and will do something positive for their tenants and community. What will you do to help this program? What will you have brought in for these upscale tenants? They still have to eat - do you have a supermarket in the city, or will they have to spend their money in other communities? We have the stadium (which is awesome), but what other activities do you have for these people? Take a drive down Social St or Diamond Hill Rd and see just how empty the buildings are. If you want the city to look like a metropolitan community, then DO something. Start bringing business into the city. Up until now, you have done nothing.
Over and over and over I read about a supermarket in Woonsocket. I will NEVER happen. Why would a major supermarket come to a predominantly low income/welfare community with high crime? It's not a good business model.
There's nothing she can do. This city is run by unions. The WPD just got a ton of money, now the WFD wants more money too.
More money = more taxes. If you think the City can downsize, think again.
Starting a business in Woonsocket is akin to financial suicide.
I thought that building became the "MIDDLE" school when the NEW high school opened in 1971.
