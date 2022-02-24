SMITHFIELD – Without a specific tenant for the one-million-square-foot warehouse and accompanying 120,000-square-foot building proposed at the Smithfield Peat property, anything from building expansion to parking lot reduction is possible, said attorney Michael Kelly last Thursday.
Kelly said one thing is certain for the project, named Stillwater Distribution: interested tenants are very large companies that are not susceptible to an economic downturn.
During the Feb. 17 Planning Board meeting, Kelly, representing owner Jake Development, declined to offer names of potential tenants for the proposed development on George Washington Highway, though he said the developers are planning on only one tenant in each building, and potentially the same tenant for both.
During a master plan review pre-application meeting, traffic and architectural engineers went into detail on the plans, which Kelly said are still in the early stages and subject to change.
He said once a tenant is decided, the parking situation, which has 1,200 proposed spaces, may change. Smithfield ordinances require one space per 1,000 square feet. That would require 1,120 spaces, or 120 for the 120,000-square-foot building and 1,000 for the million-square-foot building.
Truck parking is important to the site, Kelly said, and is a major marketing factor. He said once the site has a tenant, the plan could be refined to address specific needs of the tenant.
“They may not need all the tenant parking. It’s expensive to build and cheaper to landscape,” he said.
Kelly said a tenant may request an increase in size for the 120,000-square-foot building.
Traffic Engineer Paul Bannon of Beta Group said at peak morning hours, the warehouse will expect 720 cars entering the site and 170 exiting, with 475 entering and 750 exiting at night.
Bannon said he was being conservative in estimating the warehouse’s effect on traffic. He said Beta used pre-COVID traffic numbers to stand in for existing traffic conditions, which he said are not normal due to work-from-home employees at Fidelity down the street.
He said if Fidelity employees do not return, the warehouses will not cause more traffic than before with Fidelity.
“We don’t know if that volume will ever come back,” Bannon said.
Either way, Bannon said traffic mitigation plans for the site will be beneficial both for the long and short term. Bannon said the majority of the traffic, around 85 percent, to and from the site will be directed to and from I-295 off Route 7.
Plans include a traffic signal at Route 7, across from the shopping plaza and gas station, that will also have an ADA-compliant crosswalk. Kelly said the developer is discussing potentially adding sidewalks along Route 7 with the town and state.
Bannon said additional minor improvements can be added to the corridor as need or demand warrants, including adding another lane on Route 7, or an additional turning lane from the development.
Leonard Bradley, of DiPrete Engineering, said the development will also have a positive impact on runoff from the site.
“We would fully expect as we design the drainage system for the site that there will be significant water quality improvement to the surrounding areas,” he said.
He said landscaping will do its best to buffer the visibility of the building along Route 7 and 116, adding that the facility will be tucked back from the roads.
