WOONSOCKET – When the Woonsocket Rotary announced earlier this year that it would no longer be involved in Autumnfest, some questioned whether the event could still be pulled off due to the amount of involvement from Rotary members over the years in nearly every aspect of Woonsocket’s fall festival, but organizers say that after months of planning, the annual fall favorite will proceed as always and still be a great time for families.

In some instances, they said, visitors might also find improvements when they arrive to Autumnfest at World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street.

