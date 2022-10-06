WOONSOCKET – When the Woonsocket Rotary announced earlier this year that it would no longer be involved in Autumnfest, some questioned whether the event could still be pulled off due to the amount of involvement from Rotary members over the years in nearly every aspect of Woonsocket’s fall festival, but organizers say that after months of planning, the annual fall favorite will proceed as always and still be a great time for families.
In some instances, they said, visitors might also find improvements when they arrive to Autumnfest at World War II Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street.
Autumnfest, marking its 44th year and 43rd event this month, is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket on Columbus Day weekend, filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides, and a parade. The festival draws in thousands of revelers on Columbus Day weekend, and is known as the largest fall festival in northern Rhode Island.
“The Rotary has been a part of Autumnfest for so many years. They were a huge part of the success of Autumnfest,” said Autumnfest Chairperson Judy Sullivan. “When the Rotary decided to leave, there was a huge void.”
Sullivan added that Autumnfest organizers knew that there was some work to do, but it gave them an opportunity to make some desired changes, including revamping the beer tent after 42 years of Rotary involvement.
The Rotary over the years also took care of the entire electrical infrastructure for the event as well as getting water to the site. The organization also took care of the beer tent and food row. Last year, in 2021, they introduced the wine tent, and the group has helped with making sure portable toilets are available at the multi-day event. There was no exact calculation heading into this year on exactly how much the Rotary was responsible for doing, as much of the branding around planning was done through the Autumnfest Steering Committee.
“We are so excited to present the Harvest Garden (beer tent) and the Garden on the Lawn (wine tent, also just off the main stage) this year. We believe it will be the wow factor this year, and for so many years to come,” said Sullivan.
“You can imagine 42 years later, we’re not scurrying around the park ... it’s a weird feeling,” said Nicole Brien, past president of The Rotary Club. “But it allows our club to plan and create new events.”
She added that the entire Rotary is feeling the loss of not being involved in 2022, and they would have loved to move forward with the committee. They still feel badly with how things occurred as their whole mission is to better the community of Woonsocket.
“We’re feeling this loss, but it’s a necessary loss,” she said.
The split in the spring was attributed at the time to the Rotary not being able to find common ground on a continued contract with Autumnfest, one sticking point being a lack of public recognition for the Rotary’s efforts and investment.
Brien previously left the door open for the Rotary to get back involved in future years.
Sullivan said this year specifically, owners at Ciro’s Tavern and Savini’s Pomodoro really stepped up, as they are always supporting local events such as Dinner on the Bridge and the Levitt Amp Concert Series. She added that the Autumnfest Steering Committee was able to work in collaboration with them to create”something awesome” for the community. The absence of the Rotary has helped them work even harder to create something that the entire community will continue to enjoy, no matter whether or not the Rotary is a part of the it, said Sullivan.
“We all look forward to reconnecting at Autumnfest,” she said.
“We’re really trying to just move forward,” said Garrett Mancieri, co-chairperson of the committee. Mancieri added that Autumnfest is looking toward a totally different look and feel this year. He said the Harvest Garden will really shock visitors, and he hopes to bring entire families to the event in a celebration of something that is so close to the city.
“We want it to feel welcome to people of all ages,” said Mancieri.
Hours for Autumnfest, running Columbus Day weekend
Friday, Oct. 7, 6 to 10 p.m. (bracelet night for rides)
Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10, parade from 9:30 to noon and festival hours of noon to 6 p.m.
