SMITHFIELD – Smithfield residents will no longer receive a car tax bill, said Tax Assessor Christoper Celeste, but any bill already issued is still due.
Celeste said the state’s car tax phase-out plan was fast-tracked this year, and the state budget eliminated it one year earlier than scheduled as part of a targeted tax relief program.
That means Smithfield residents will no longer receive a car tax bill in the mail this year.
“That does not cover delinquent or past due bills. Those are still due,” Celeste said.
He added that there is only a short list of Smithfield residents who owe a car tax.
Celeste said fourth-quarter tax bills were on June 30, and the new bills will use the new tax rate of $13.36 moving forward. He said all tax valuations are current on the website, and residents can begin estimating their tax bill by multiplying the tax rate by house value, per $1,000 of assessed value.
Property owners have until Dec. 27 to contest or appeal tax valuations, and any questions and concerns can be directed to Celeste at 401-233-1014.
