LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department is receiving a historically low number of applicants, with only nine applications submitted thus far in 2023 despite lowering the standards to become an officer.
“Our applicant numbers, like many law enforcement agencies across the state and even the country, have plummeted,” said Capt. Kyle Wingate, the officer responsible for recruitment for the department.
In 2021, Chief Brian Sullivan told The Breeze that Lincoln police lowered the passing score from 80 points to 70 points in an attempt to widen the selection of candidates after the application process.
There were 47 total applicants in 2021, and that number is at nine this year, with recruitment ending on March 3.
The department is looking to hire three entry-level officers from a pool of what is currently a single digit number of applicants. From 2000 to 2010, it was not uncommon to have hundreds of applications for one or two seats in the academy, said Wingate.
According to officials, there were 94 applicants in 2013 alone.
If the department is unable to increase the number of applicants, and subsequently unable to make three new hires, it will run at an understaffed level until appropriate candidates can be found.
North Providence officials reported similar issues this week, saying that almost no one is applying despite having new facilities, equipment, and salaries on the high end in the state. North Providence has not changed its standards.
