Hunting Hill
Some of the townhouses at Hunting Hill in Cumberland.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – Representatives from The Preserve at Hunting Hill off Mendon Road have sued the town, alleging that officials have cost them time and money related to completing the 115-unit townhome project by unnecessarily holding up permits.

According to an Aug. 14 “presentment of claim” to the town from attorneys Michael Resnick and Scott Levesque of KSP Law, the current dispute over the 17-acre property previously known as Meadowbrook Green started around July of 2020 when the town indicated a notice of violation, following that up with a letter listing a set of conditions for Vikon Properties to follow to “move the project forward and avoid litigation.”

AlfaRacer98
AlfaRacer98

It doesn't stop with Developers in Cumberland always trying to stretch the approvals they were granted...more-so honoring the agreements they made. They must all have learned this kind of egregious behavior from a well known Cumberland Developer, whom I am sure everyone knows whom I mean!!

Birdie
Birdie

Wow, no landscaping. And crumbling curbs that will continue to crumble further. Poor lighting. I would say the town needs to be concerned. Sardine can setup. With that slope lots of runoff too. Whatever happened to nice landscaping design…..helps with maintaining the entire property, is aesthetically pleasing, and welcoming.

