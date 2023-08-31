CUMBERLAND – Representatives from The Preserve at Hunting Hill off Mendon Road have sued the town, alleging that officials have cost them time and money related to completing the 115-unit townhome project by unnecessarily holding up permits.
According to an Aug. 14 “presentment of claim” to the town from attorneys Michael Resnick and Scott Levesque of KSP Law, the current dispute over the 17-acre property previously known as Meadowbrook Green started around July of 2020 when the town indicated a notice of violation, following that up with a letter listing a set of conditions for Vikon Properties to follow to “move the project forward and avoid litigation.”
The town made it clear that officials would not issue building permits or certificates of occupancy unless Vikon agreed to and completed the conditions listed in the letter.
“After a period of negotiation relative to the proposed conditions from the town and faced with the threat of litigation and the notice of violation, Vikon agreed to the town’s terms,” it states.
In good faith, stated attorneys, Vikon complied with nearly all conditions, and for the next several years, construction proceeded, until another dispute arose.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore responded to the lawsuit this week by saying town staff have been working cooperatively with the developer during the construction of the Hunting Hill condo project for about four years.
“Town officials must ensure a safe and habitable development in accordance with the state building code, as well as ensure that the development is built in accordance with approved plans,” she said in a statement. “Before buildings are constructed, the town must ensure that the site is safe for workers, public safety personnel, and future residents and guests, and that new owners have a completed residence with proper landscaping, drainage, lighting, and roads, among other things, in accordance with approved plans.”
Early on in the site preparation process of this development, the town and the developer came to certain agreements in order to provide such safety measures were in effect, including the sequence of construction, Morris Salvatore added.
“The town continues to abide by the agreements made and will further continue to ensure the safety of anyone who is required to be on the development site as well as the future residents of Cumberland,” she said.
The plaintiffs allege that Public Works Director Joseph Duarte and Director of Planning and Community Development Jonathan Stevens began to demand that additional conditions be satisfied prior to approvals for building permits and certificates of occupancy.
“For example, they demanded trees be planted along the northern border of the project and withheld a permit for a building on the other side of the project until the trees were planted,” it states. “In addition, Duarte made Vikon install larger manhole covers than the approved plan required, after Vikon already installed the manhole covers required by the plan, at considerable expense to Vikon.”
Vikon is owned by Eric Yeghian, a Cumberland-based developer with numerous projects in the area.
“Further interference” by Duarte led to a meeting at Town Hall regarding remaining issues to be completed prior to permits and certificates, stated the letter, and the sides agreed that Vikon wouldn’t have to finish applying the topcoat to roadways or finish sidewalks prior to the town issuing permits. Vikon agreed in exchange to restrict the last two buildings to be constructed to “foundation-only permits” until the topcoat and sidewalks were installed throughout.
The agreement was not memorialized in writing, despite the town’s promise to do so, but Vikon moved forward in good faith, said attorneys. Once again, however, Duarte interfered with the agreements and continued to withhold approvals and sign-offs necessary for Vikon to obtain building permits and certificates, they said.
“Duarte continued to act outside his legal authority and required an engineer to survey land behind buildings 7-10 and certify that the grading and slope was safe, then made Vikon redo the grading and slope at considerable expense,” the complaint states. “Duarte had no business commenting on these issues.”
There are 24 building permit applications pending in town related to the development, it adds, the majority of which have been pending for months.
“These building permits are long overdue, in violation of Rhode Island law,” it states.
The dispute with the town has caused significant delays to the development and added substantial costs to the work, according to Vikon representatives.
“The main goal for Vikon is to finish the development in a timely fashion, without interfering with any of the finished units currently under contract for sale, and to work amicably with the town in obtaining the outstanding and future permits,” it states. But if no agreement can be reached on permits, Vikon would move forward with litigation.
According to attorneys, the notice of violation in July 2020 never actually existed and Vikon was forced to enter an agreement under duress and false pretenses created by the town.
A second act related to liability related to town officials acting outside the scope of their authority, consistently holding up progress by requiring additional conditions.
Vikon will also have constitutional claims related to violation of their rights to substantive and procedural due process, and attorneys alleged “tortious interference,” accusing town officials of interfering with the purchase and sale of 11 units already under contract, which are listed for sale from $550,000 to $560,000.
Damages could accrue up to $6 million depending on the actions of the town moving forward, stated the complaint.
“Despite these potential claims and the damages already incurred by Vikon, the main goal of Vikon is to proceed with finishing this development in a timely and efficient manner, based on the oral agreements between Vikon and town officials during the discussion held between the parties at Town Hall months ago,” it stated.
It doesn't stop with Developers in Cumberland always trying to stretch the approvals they were granted...more-so honoring the agreements they made. They must all have learned this kind of egregious behavior from a well known Cumberland Developer, whom I am sure everyone knows whom I mean!!
Wow, no landscaping. And crumbling curbs that will continue to crumble further. Poor lighting. I would say the town needs to be concerned. Sardine can setup. With that slope lots of runoff too. Whatever happened to nice landscaping design…..helps with maintaining the entire property, is aesthetically pleasing, and welcoming.
