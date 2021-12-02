LINCOLN — Terrapin Properties is looking to transform a former church on Lonsdale Avenue into apartments.
The Cumberland-based company, owned by Gov. Dan McKee’s brother Jim McKee, has applied for a special use permit to convert the church building at 1568 Lonsdale Avenue into a four-unit residential building.
Formerly the First Baptist Church of Lonsdale, the 3,271-square foot building was most recently home to the Faith Fellowship Christian Center.
Online records show the estate of Ellen-Marie Whitney was the property’s last owner, as of February 2020. Terrapin Properties purchased the building for $350,000 in August 2021.
The Planning Board’s Technical Review Committee, meeting on Nov. 9, struggled with proposed parking for the complex, and questioned “how the design would successfully work for the new residents.”
The application notes that the premises “has adequate parking and can be accessed from Lonsdale Main Street and Lonsdale Avenue.”
The plans show four parking spots on each side of the building, but board members were concerned that, due to the grid layout, someone’s vehicle would be blocked in when the lots were full.
Members of the TRC said they’d also need to see plans for snow removal and a place for a trash dumpster. The developer will need to contract a private company for all trash and recycling services.
The lot is currently zoned Residential-General 7. A special use permit is required from the Zoning Board for applications calling for three or more units.
The Zoning Board is set to hear the application on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Another application set to be heard that evening calls for another four-unit apartment complex a few doors down from the church.
Byron Orellana has applied for a special use permit to convert a mixed-use building at 1612-1614 Lonsdale Avenue into apartments. The first floor of the building contains unused commercial space, while the upstairs is residential.
There are currently three apartment units in the building, and Orellana hopes to convert the office space into a two-bedroom residential unit.
Orellana, who purchased the property in March from On Tops LLC, has also applied for dimensional variance for area lot relief.
Online records show that the building dates to 1855.
