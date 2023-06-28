PAWTUCKET – The Albert J. Vitale building at 216 Main St. in Pawtucket is now off the market.
Pawtucket developer Leslie Moore, who owns several properties in the vicinity, is purchasing the building, which was originally built for the 1901 Providence County Savings Bank. The purchase price, according to the city’s tax database, is $775,000.
“My big plan is to build apartments on the upper floors and to keep the main floor open to the public,” she said.
Moore said she is in talks with a café owner to locate a café in the building. She also just received her first permit for the building, and began work on it last week.
“I’m really excited for it; it’s important for downtown that we bring people to live here, so it can bring more life to the area,” Moore said.
The property went on the market in January and covers 13,576 square feet. It features checkerboard flooring, a green teller counter, and a huge, open vault.
It covers three stories and will hold four residences, for which Moore is currently implementing fire improvements and checking all sprinklers and fire alarm systems.
“I want to get that out of the way to start using parts of the building sooner rather than later,” she said.
“It’s been really exciting to make it a hub of culture, focusing on creative projects,” she added of the “Black Block” she’s creating here of Black-owned businesses.
According to a synopsis of a historic downtown walking tour, the Vitale building’s rich history as a central bank in the city is imbedded in the neoclassical style it was constructed in, which features pediment, ionic columns and ornate facade in white marble, with brick sides and rear.
The portion of the structure that was constructed in 1901 has a rusticated first floor with storefront display windows. A white marble façade was added to the west side of the building in 1948 a few inches from the original bank, which compliments the detailing of the original building.
The storefront and main cornice have decorative molding that run across, and the upper floors have marble window trim.
A major influence on the building’s architecture is the “White City” World’s Fair held in Chicago to celebrate 400 years since Christopher Columbus’s arrival to the New World in 1492.
Most of the buildings of the fair, per the synopsis, were designed in the classical style of architecture, with the area in the Court of Honor, known as the White City, containing buildings clad in white stucco, which seemed illuminated in comparison to the tenements of Chicago.
The building was previously owned by Albert J. Vitale, and has long been vacant.
Moore is the owner of nine properties across the downtown area including Still on Main on Main Street, as well as Green on Main, and a property at 222 High St., among others.
Moore said she hasn’t decided yet what types of apartments the bank building will have. She said she has been talking with the city and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council about the hope to combine a mix of workforce housing and short-term rentals across downtown Pawtucket.
“The balance will be bringing folks excited to spend their dollars to support the small businesses we are bringing as well,” she said.
As the president of Core Collaboratives, which is developing the Black Block of businesses known as The Halo, Moore said she is trying to do something different.
“I’m really hoping to tell the story of getting creative to make sure our downtown serves people who are local,” she said. For more about The Halo, visit thehalori.org.
