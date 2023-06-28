NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local developer is sparing no criticism of the town and its mayor for what he says is a half-hearted and reactionary approach to beautifying the community.
There is no way, says Centredale property owner Shane Piche, that he should be better connected and knowledgeable about where the town is falling short than Mayor Charles Lombardi is.
“They’re not on top of the things they should be, the things that matter,” said Piche.
He said he was recently in the right place at the right time to step in and stop town workers from filling in the town’s non-functioning fountain and planting flowers next to Town Hall instead of replacing it as was previously promised.
Lombardi responded this week that progress doesn’t always happen as quickly as he’d like, and that reality is more frustrating for someone who comes from private business, but he can only guarantee that in the end, “what the town needs and what the people deserve will get done.”
On the fountain issue, Lombardi said the initial numbers for replacement came in between $35,000 and $40,000, so they started exploring other options. They are now planning work for a more affordable fountain, he said, with the vendor due to return to town on Tuesday of this week.
Piche said that Centredale, for all of its private investment, continues to see neglect, with up to 40 decorative light poles now down between there and the other end of town in Marieville, he said. One of the remaining lights blinks “like a strobe light” every night, he said, but nothing is done.
He also previously installed hardware and hung flower pots in Centredale, only asking that the town keep them watered, which didn’t happen. This year, he said, there are only six flower pots where there should be 25.
“I just think we can do better, we should be doing better,” he said, and there are funds out there that could be helping the cause.
Lombardi on Monday said he checked with Buildings Supt. Jim Fuoroli and that remaining hanging baskets are due to be installed this week.
“That’s all in the works to get done,” said the mayor of the fountain work and hanging baskets.
Piche noted that the town won a $150,000 streetscape grant for Centredale back in 2018, and he would guess that no more than $50,000 of it has been spent to this point, mostly on the clock and stonework at the village roundabout, while lighting and other upgrades were never done.
Lombardi and Finance Director Maria Vallee countered this week that all $150,000 was spent on upgrades, mostly at the village roundabout but also to lighting and other upgrades at Town Hall, and the town was reimbursed for the work. Another $150,000 grant for the Centredale Festival has also been mostly spent, Lombardi said, including a trailer with outdoor restrooms, the fountain, chairs, tables, and a tent. The fountain was never officially eliminated, he said, and is in the town garage.
Piche says he’s continued to trim lower branches along Smith Street, but the upper parts of trees remain untouched. He said the front of Town Hall across from his buildings needs new paint, railings, and the lighting that was promised with the grant.
The town is also seeking another $1 million for upgrades in Centredale, including for streetscapes and facade improvements.
Town Council President Dino Autiello told The Breeze that the council has had similar concerns about grants and how they’re spent, which is why they’re looking to establish a new grants subcommittee to watch over spending. The committee would have the important task of making sure grant money is spent in the best way on behalf of taxpayers, he said, with no money or paid-for improvements left on the table.
The council remains adamant that more beautification needs to happen, said Autiello, including basic steps to add greenery along primary routes through town.
The wider issue, according to Piche, boils down to the town being reactionary instead of carefully planning out how it’s going to maintain its appearance and functionality in a way residents can be proud of.
Lombardi is someone he’s supported for a long time, said Piche, and he credits the mayor with getting many good things done in the past, “but now a lot of things are not getting done.” The focus continues to be on achieving surpluses as the town’s surplus accounts now approach $20 million, he said, when it should be on giving residents the infrastructure and appearance taxpayers deserve.
Lombardi should now be held accountable in the same way he’s held others accountable in the past, said Piche.
The mayor says he’s been nothing but accountable, and denied accusations from Piche that he’s stingy. He said the town is in great shape financially, but he has not hoarded the reserves, noting how he recommended a successful vote to spend surplus money on a couple of fire trucks earlier this month.
“Just because you have money doesn’t mean you can spend it foolishly and not get the best bang for buck,” he said.
Piche said he was in full agreement back in the day that the Department of Public Works staff was bloated, saying 45 workers was too many, but the department has now been depleted too much, down to 18, and they’re not able to keep up.
Roads are finally getting redone in Woodhaven, he said, but why had they been left to crumble for decades? Last year’s $1 million worth of paving in town didn’t happen, he said, which played right into what was already a “penny-pinching mindset” on the part of the town.
“You taxed me a million for roads, didn’t do them, and then said we have a surplus,” he said. “If you run government, it should zero out at the end of the day.”
Lombardi responded this week that he’s explained several times now that last year’s $1 million is being spent on paving now.
“They’re paving like mad,” he said, and the current paving will be coupled with the additional paving budgeted for in the annual spending plan that starts July 1.
“It’s going to be spent,” he said.
Piche said he was also frustrated that roads were torn up for repaving and then left for weeks, saying officials should stay on the contractor to get the work done expeditiously.
“Wax the truck, pave the road,” he said, a reference to Lombardi’s famous line where the mayor berated a firefighter on tape and told him to wax a fire truck.
Piche says he believes more people with specific expertise should also be consulted or involved in projects, such as in the case of the new football field behind North Providence High School that was done without restrooms and the baseball field next to it that was redone with an odd mix of turf and real grass.
He was also critical of what he sees as issues with recent work done at Evans Field, as well as the School Department’s clamping down on gym use.
Piche said he would love to see the town institute an incentive program where commercial property owners can enter their names to be placed in a lottery, with 10 chosen to get a 25 percent tax credit on their property tax that they must invest back into their property. Such a program would “spur a revolution of improvement,” he said, saying how others would be inspired to make improvements based on what they saw next door. It was Brad Aubin and what he did with the Hopscotch Village in Centredale that first motivated him to get involved in bringing back this area, said Piche.
