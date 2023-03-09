CUMBERLAND – The developer behind the in-progress mixed-use development at the intersection of Mendon Road and Broad Street says his company conducted a pre-blast survey of homes prior to needed blasting.
And despite some residents’ assertions of damage, says Tom McNulty of E.A. McNulty Real Estate, no actual damage from the blasting has been confirmed, and his company, which is local to Cumberland, hasn’t heard complaints from any residents directly, nor has the blasting company.
The survey, said McNulty, involved a company going into homes and doing a narrated video and pictures showing walls and foundations. The purpose, he said, is to protect residents and the developer and their companies.
“When someone makes a claim, there’s a starting point,” he said.
McNulty said that one resident quoted in a story last week was actually part of the pre-blast survey, and the crack she said occurred in her foundation, unless there was another one that wasn’t shown on the video, was there prior to blasting. Homes closer to the project also did not experience foundation cracking, he added.
What will happen when there’s a major project such as this, said McNulty, is that residents will notice the daily impacts of blasting and then start inspecting their homes more closely, discovering cracks that were already there as new.
Blasting creates a sort of concussion in the ground, and residents’ immediate reaction, based on their antenna being up, is to go check if anything happened, said McNulty, and that’s when they see the crack that was probably already existing.
He said the close proximity to the road and the large-scale nature of this project, with drivers stopping at the nearby red light, has generated more conversation than some of his other projects further away from the road and more out of sight, even though those also involved some blasting.
The general rule of thumb based on science for blast surveys is that they should pull in everyone within 250 feet, said McNulty, because seismograph readings show projects mostly impact people at that distance.
“We did that at our expense,” he said, as most responsible builders would.
McNulty noted that actual blasting of the hillside was completed nearly a year ago. He said one family very near the project declined being part of the pre-blast survey, but about 50 residents were part of it.
According to McNulty, nearly all clearing of rock from the former hillside here will be done soon, conducted during daytime hours, and construction of the new mixed-use project should commence by this summer, with 23 apartments positioned above new commercial spaces.
Remaining material continues to be processed on site, much of it to be used in eventual development of the site, including grading.
Town officials say they feel for residents who have dealt with blasting and hydraulic hammering for much of the past two year, and though they really have no jurisdiction over how the work has been conducted, what they can do is work to establish parameters for the future.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he’s been looking at a blasting ordinance from Portsmouth, N.H. requiring pre-blast surveys within 500 feet, and he thinks it’s a good idea for Cumberland to put together its own version.
“I think it’s worthwhile,” he said.
McNulty said his company is a small one that tries to do projects that enhance Cumberland, including a number of homes. He was responsible for Berkeley Commons on Mendon Road and River Run just around the corner from Berkeley. There was also quite a bit of ledge to deal with at Berkeley Commons, he noted.
Depending on the vein of the rock, people well outside of a blasting zone can feel a rumble, said McNulty, but physics doesn’t support the idea that damage was actually done with that blast.
“It’s not possible,” he said.
The state fire marshal’s office is the governing body on claims if they’re presented, he said. He said they took extra steps at their own expense to make sure residents were comfortable.
Within the development world, it’s very common for the immediate reaction of neighbors to be that the developer and their companies are a nuisance and residents don’t want them there, said McNulty, but the truth is, that even the building of those residents’ homes likely at one point caused disruption to someone else.
“In order to build something, you’ve got to create disruption,” he said.
He mentioned the recent removal of large rock outcroppings on Mendon Road near Planet Fitness, and how no one now even thinks about that work and just knows the property for what it is today, as a Washington Trust location.
Arrogance is bliss.
