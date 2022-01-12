NORTH PROVIDENCE – The developer behind a plan to redevelop the former safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. is reworking plans to possibly make them more palatable to town officials and neighboring residents.
Mayor Charles Lombardi told The North Providence Breeze this week that the project likely doesn’t work without the large-scale self-storage facility at the back of the property.
Town Councilor Ron Baccala was among those who signaled in early December that they’d have an issue with the three-story storage facility.
At the Jan. 4 Town Council meeting, the council heard and approved a request from developer Nicholas Durgarian and Douglas Construction Company for a postponement of consideration to February as the developer looks to revise the conceptual plan based on feedback from the town.
The developer is seeking a zone change from mixed commercial general and residential uses to just commercial uses to allow construction of the self-storage facility at the back of the property and a bank and drive-thru restaurant in separate buildings at the front of the property.
Lombardi said this week that he informed representatives from MG Commercial, which is working on behalf of the town to get the 20,000-square-foot former safety complex building and the property it sits on redeveloped into commercial uses, that the current developer is running out of time to get something done.
From what he was told, said Lombardi, the developer is revising the plans for the self-storage building in response to concerns from neighbors about the height of the building.
Visually, he said, he doesn’t think the building would have the kind of negative impact some people think it will, particularly next to the three-story Spring Villa Apartments behind it.
Whether the town ends up with this project headlined by self-storage or not, Lombardi has said, his priority is to get a pair of freestanding commercial enterprises built on the Mineral Spring Avenue side of the property, making the property a contributor to the town’s commercial tax base and the local economy.
