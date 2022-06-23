CUMBERLAND – After many months of anticipation, developers have submitted the detailed master plan application to reshape the Ann & Hope Mill property.
The Planning Board, in a public informational session set for tonight, June 23, will get its first in-depth look at the conceptual plan, a proposal Town Planner Glenn Modica said represents a great project to restore a historic property that’s important to the future of Cumberland.
The master plan application officially features 241 rental units, including 20 percent or 48 total billed as affordable housing, for those making 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. In keeping with town officials’ desire, at least 10,000 square feet of space is set aside for commercial development on the ground floor, and the separate brick power house with its smokestack on the mill property is planned to become a brew pub.
Modica said the commercial space is made up of two separate 5,000-square-foot spaces, one planned to be a small food market and the other a potential café.
Developers want to create the Ann & Hope Mixed-Use District specifying what kinds of uses are allowed, said Modica. They’re going to need some zoning relief on density and parking, he said, and this zone would allow that.
Owner/applicant Hartford Holdings LLC is seeking:
• A recommendation to the Town Council to abandon Study Hill Road;
• A recommendation to the council to amend the comprehensive plan relative to affordable housing within the mill;
• A recommendation to the council to amend the zoning ordinance to add the Ann & Hope Mixed-Use District;
• And approval of the master plan.
The Planning Department recommends forwarding favorable recommendations on all items with conditions.
In a summary on the mill, Modica and Planning Director Jonathan Stevens note that at the time the Ann & Hope Mill was completed in 1886, it was one of the nation’s largest textile factories. The original four-story, 498-foot section was designed by Providence mill architect Frank Sheldon. In 1901, a two-story addition with matching tower was built on the mill’s south end. Both sections are now fronted with one-story, concrete-block and corrugated metal additions along the west façade. The additions will be removed as part of the project.
The mill’s productivity declined with labor strife in the 1920s and the Great Depression in the 1930s. During World War II, it housed a U.S. naval repair station.
Martin Chase bought the mill in 1946 and with his son Irwin founded the Ann & Hope discount department stores on the site in 1953. In the post-war era, suburbs were rapidly expanding, but shoppers still had to return to established department stores to purchase appliances, furnishings and durable goods.
By the early 2000s, a changing market forced Ann & Hope to downsize and become a discount garden center chain.
“The COVID pandemic in 2020 hastened the chain’s demise, forcing the iconic store to close,” states the summary.
The 15.24-acre site, or 663,961 square feet, is bounded on the north by Ann & Hope Way, east and south by Broad Street, and west by the Providence & Worcester Railroad, which runs at-grade along the edge of the property and across Ann & Hope Way. The property is mostly paved and includes 622 marked parking spaces. A narrow band of trees is in a sloped area bordering Broad Street. Public transit via the RIPTA 71 bus is available near the site.
Modica and Stevens note that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is undertaking the Broad Street regeneration project extending from Pawtucket into Central Falls and then Cumberland, terminating at the intersection of Broad Street and Mendon Road. The $18.2 million project is expected to be completed next summer.
The 10,000 square feet of commercial space would be located on the ground floor of the west side of the building. In the basement, about one-third of the space would be devoted to personal storage for the building’s tenants. The remaining two-thirds of the basement is proposed for undetermined commercial uses.
The Ann & Hope Mill is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource in the Lonsdale Historic District. The applicant is seeking Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credits to rehabilitate the mill in a historically appropriate and sensitive way. The building is also within the locally-designated Lonsdale Historic District, and the project will be reviewed by the Historic District Commission at the preliminary plan stage.
A Technical Review Committee meeting on June 1 turned up no fatal flaws or serious concerns about the project, according to Modica and Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.