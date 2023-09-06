CENTRAL FALLS – The company that owns the former Osram Sylvania property at 1159-1193 Broad St. is continuing work to rehabilitate the remaining warehousing space there for future tenants, but representatives say there’s been no determination on what will happen with the cleared portion of the property.
Phoenix Investors, a Wisconsin-based real estate developer, purchased the old lighting manufacturing facility in 2020.
The project received master plan approval in October 2021 to redevelop the former manufacturing facility into a warehouse and distribution space and it was reported then that only a portion of the old factory was planned to be demolished for a new facility by the real estate firm.
Luke Herder, assistant vice president of acquisition and leasing for Phoenix Investors, told The Breeze that they still own the entire property, including the demolished portion of the Osram Sylvania building and the smaller lots across Hunt Street that are now being cleared.
They don’t currently have plans to redevelop the parcel for mixed-use, he said, but there has been some interest from others, with nothing determined to this point. The highest and best use for what is essentially a gravel property, particularly in a dense area without a lot of space available, is probably something more than a parking lot, he said, so they’re open to options, with plenty of moving pieces.
The remaining building has seen significant upgrades in recent months, he said, and it’s being marketed for industrial, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.
Renovations have been done to make it ready for occupancy, added Herder, including repainting and “re-skinning” the building, all-new sprinklers, fire panel, LED lights, a concrete floor, and outdated office areas ripped out. It’s essentially now a shell white box of a facility that potential occupants can come into.
Phoenix Investors describes the site as a large contiguous warehouse space in a densely populated region with onsite rail access, clear heights up to 34 feet, and multiple dock locations with the option to add additional docks.
They are marketing the 576,751-square-foot property as a state-of-the-art warehouse and light manufacturing facility that will be ready for multiple tenant occupancy later this year.
Sarah Dell, spokesperson for the city of Central Falls, said that because of the industrial activity that went on at the site, hazardous materials have to be removed before any type of construction begins.
“In addition to removing materials from the buildings, all areas of the site not covered by buildings or pavement, including areas where buildings were demolished, have to be cleaned up and capped in accordance with Department of Environmental Management regulations,” Dell said.
According to records from past meetings, the developer indicated there might be other uses for the land and was leaving the door open as feasibility was considered. At the time, a consultant, McCabe Enterprises, was hired to prepare a vision plan for the site as well as the surrounding area.
Mayor Maria Rivera told The Breeze last March that the warehousing facility wouldn’t take up the entire property and that she was hoping to see a mixed-use development at the site, with professional space on the bottom floor and apartments on the top floor.
The former Osram Sylvania site spans 12 acres and was closed in 2014, which led to a string of employee layoffs.
