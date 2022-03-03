GLOCESTER – Plans for the Purple Cat Antique and Refine Center show six buildings, including eight one-bedroom apartments, five retail units, a central courtyard and a curb-front store to encourage walking through Chepachet.
Co-developers Meshell Adamo and Al Costantino presented conceptual plans to the Glocester Planning Board in February, showing a plan with 60 off-street parking spaces to discourage on-street parking.
Adamo said the development follows Glocester’s plans to contribute to the economic growth and character in the village. Plans include removing and rebuilding five buildings on the property, including the main Purple Cat Restaurant. Adamo said every effort is being made to restore the trolley cars that originally housed the diner.
“It’s been said that when the Purple Cat closed its doors, it impacted the village. We want to bring it back and enhance the village even more than before,” Adamo said.
Costantino presented the bulk of the plans, which call for setback variances at the site to keep parking off the street.
The main Purple Cat Restaurant building will be replaced with a new post-and-beam two-story barn with rental spaces for antiques, unique items and refurbished furniture. It would feature an elevator to help customers move between floors, Costantino said.
Costantino said the main building will be as close to the curb as possible to encourage people to walk along Main Street to the Purple Cat.
“It’s all about the walkability,” Costantino said.
Two buildings line the back of the lot, including a single-story duplex with two one-bedroom apartments, a two-story building with a restoration garage on the ground floor, and a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor.
The strip-style building on site will be demolished and replaced with two duplex buildings, each with two one-bedroom apartments and carports. Costantino said developers decided on two buildings to give residents more windows and visibility.
The red apartment building on the site will be demolished, too, Costantino said.
The final building will be expanded for commercial use on the ground floor and a one-bedroom apartment on the second floor. Costantino said the second floor may be converted for retail use if needed.
Two of the apartments will be low-to-moderate-income housing, Costantino noted.
The interior courtyard will be transformed into a sitting area with granite curbing, benches and picnic tables in hopes of it becoming a place for people to gather. Costantino said in the future, he hopes the Purple Cat courtyard will be a place for live music and other social events.
The courtyard also has an elm tree planted by former owner Kevin LaVoie’s father and will feature a granite bench around the trunk. He and Adamo saidi they hope to preserve the LaVoie legacy.
Costantino said the Purple Cat site had a life of its own, and though it’s been dormant for a while, he and Adamo are going to bring it back.
“Every day, people come up to us and say boy, it’s good you’re doing this. There’s a lot of people happy about this,” Costantino said.
Town Planner Karen Scott said Costantino and Adamo are dedicated to the revitalization plan for mixed-use development, as well as walkability and expanding the economic base of the village.
“I’m excited to see how it comes together,” Scott said.
