CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps.
The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park, including athletic field work, new trailhead restrooms, and a future replacement community space for the park’s ski lodge.
Also coming soon is a new amphitheater and new pump track bicycle facility, all part of an effort by Mayor Jeff Mutter to make the park a place where more residents want to hang out rather than just a place for big events.
On the agenda for a Feb. 1 Town Council meeting were resolutions:
• Authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter an agreement with American Ramp Company for the design and installation of a Pump Track at Diamond Hill Park in an amount not to exceed $300,000, paid for through a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grant. Replacing the existing pump track with an all-wheel friendly (bike, skateboard, scooter, roller blade) experience will allow everyone from a 2-year-old just learning to ride a strider bike to an elite-level pro rider to enjoy the same track, according to the resolution.
• Authorizing Mutter to enter an agreement with Ambient Sound for Improvements to the Diamond Hill Park Amphitheater in an amount not to exceed $150,000. This would use a Rhode Island Commerce Corp. Placemaking Grant to make lighting, sound, and presentation upgrades to the stage overlooking the pond.
When completed, water will move through the pond and be shot up through fountains, beautifying a pond that’s often been considered an eyesore.
Cumberland has won numerous grants for improvements to Diamond Hill Park and other facilities in town since the hiring of grant writer Lisa Andoscia.
