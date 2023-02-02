New and improved park
Buy Now

New walkways are being installed at Diamond Hill Park, where upgrades are also planned for the stage and amphitheater and the pond in front of it.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps.

The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park, including athletic field work, new trailhead restrooms, and a future replacement community space for the park’s ski lodge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.