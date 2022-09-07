NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the fifth time, Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo has donated hundreds of backpacks to local students ahead of the first day of school. The bags, which were filled with school supplies, were handed out to families during an open house for incoming 6th graders at Ricci Middle School last week.

Ricci principal TJ Mellen called the event a “huge success,” noting that all of the backpacks were taken in less than an hour by families in need.

