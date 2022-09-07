NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the fifth time, Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo has donated hundreds of backpacks to local students ahead of the first day of school. The bags, which were filled with school supplies, were handed out to families during an open house for incoming 6th graders at Ricci Middle School last week.
Ricci principal TJ Mellen called the event a “huge success,” noting that all of the backpacks were taken in less than an hour by families in need.
“The event showed firsthand how someone’s generosity can have a positive impact on so many people’s lives,” said Mellen. It also demonstrated, “that the families in our area need support and help from our community more so than ever before,” he said.
DiLorenzo said the idea to donate backpacks came from his wife, June. The couple decided they wanted to give back to the community “in a good, positive way,” he told The Breeze.
He estimates they’ve donated close to 1,000 backpacks over the last five years. They only donated backpacks at first, but now the bags are filled with all kinds of school supplies like pencils and pens, paper and glue sticks, erasers and hand sanitizer during the peak of COVID.
They also expanded to include Centredale students a few years ago. DiLorenzo said the program is still growing at the elementary level, and that they brought bags there a few weeks ago to be handed out to students.
“The response has been overwhelming,” DiLorenzo said. “As a matter of fact, we’ve been delivering some to people in different neighborhoods.”
The need seems to be higher than ever, he agreed. At Ricci this year, he said June had to run home for more bags to keep up with demand.
“One parent said, ‘thank you so much, I can’t believe you’re doing this,’” he recalled. One parent promised to never forget DiLorenzo’s name. “Another said, ‘we know what you do for this area. Every councilman should be like you.’”
Both of his sons went to Ricci, he said, so the school holds a special place in his heart. For that reason, he and his wife donated a baby grand piano to the school’s music department last year, he said.
“It’s in the music room now being used again, which is a really good feeling,” he said. “It’s nice to give back. It’s something my wife and I enjoy.”
As for the backpacks, DiLorenzo said he plans to continue with the annual donations, even though he’s not running again this year. He doesn’t do it for political reasons, he said, but to give back and pay kindness forward.
“It really warms my heart,” DiLorenzo said. “It’s great to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.