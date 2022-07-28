Jade Lanni and her care worker Joshua Hurst collect litter
Jade Lanni and her careworker Joshua Hurst collect litter during their twice weekly walks in Johnston. During July, Disability Pride Month, Hurst and Lanni hope to inspire others to pick up litter.

JOHNSTON – Walks through Johnston neighborhoods are taking a little longer now for Jade Lanni and her disability care worker Joshua Hurst since they began picking up trash along the sides of the road.

Lanni and Hurst have been walking for around 45 minutes twice a week through the Johnston neighborhoods for several years now, but it was only a few weeks ago that Lanni mentioned the litter on the sides of the road.

