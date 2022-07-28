JOHNSTON – Walks through Johnston neighborhoods are taking a little longer now for Jade Lanni and her disability care worker Joshua Hurst since they began picking up trash along the sides of the road.
Lanni and Hurst have been walking for around 45 minutes twice a week through the Johnston neighborhoods for several years now, but it was only a few weeks ago that Lanni mentioned the litter on the sides of the road.
Lanni decided to take matters into her own hands and begin picking up the litter on the walks. Hurst purchased a grabber to help Lanni, who uses a wheelchair, reach the litter and eliminate bending over, which helps, he said.
The pair carry plastic grocery bags, and fill them along the walks.
“Over the last few weeks, we have picked up at least one bag of trash per week. Usually two bags,” Hurst said.
Hurst said the cleaning started when Lanni noticed a large dog food bag has blown onto the grass at her aunt’s house, who lives next door. Lanni and Hurst used the bag to pick up litter on the walk, and it became a thing every time they walked.
“She thought we should do that every time we walked,” Hurst said.
July is Disability Pride Month and Hurst said he is proud of the work Lanni is doing. He said he hopes she can motivate others to pick up trash when they see it on a walk and help other people with disabilities see the difference they can make.
“Some areas (we cleaned) we noticed there is less trash now,” Hurst said.
He said some of the trash spread is from the recycling bins that do not have lids, which causes litter to blow out onto the streets.
While Hurst and Lanni are focused on Johnston streets now, he said they are open to giving other areas a shot, too. Lanni said she would like to help clean the Cranston bike path, which she said is extremely littered.
“You got to see the litter over there. It’s bad,” Lanni said.
Lanni said she does the best she can to pick up as much trash as she can. She is proud to increase litter cleanup to at least two grocery bags each time.
Reminding that littering is illegal and punishable with fines, Lanni gave a warning and message to the “slobs” who discard trash on the roadways:
“I want everybody to do it (clean up litter.) If they don’t, our earth is going to be trashed,” Lanni said.
Lanni added that in her free time, she enjoys watching WWE wrestling, especially Bayley and Dominik Mysterio. She collects Funko Pops, snowglobes, and anything Disney and likes to build Lego sets. She has not found anything collectible while picking up litter, yet, she said.
“It’s all trash,” Lanni said.
