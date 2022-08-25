NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town’s two most prominent elected leaders say they don’t believe North Smithfield has a culture problem that’s discouraging people from wanting to volunteer on local boards and commissions.

Those assertions conflict with comments from those who say the town is not truly welcoming of anyone who wants to get involved, or open to their ideas when they offer them.

Tom Devito
Of course John Beauregard do not see a problem. Mr. Beauregard goes directly to the problem Art Basset is speaking about. All of these committees make recommendations and Mr. Beauregard just ignores the recommendation or appoints people who will just carry out his agenda. Just look into the experience of the people mentioned in the article and you will see who has a more sold resume and experience to make informed decisions.

