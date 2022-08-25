NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town’s two most prominent elected leaders say they don’t believe North Smithfield has a culture problem that’s discouraging people from wanting to volunteer on local boards and commissions.
Those assertions conflict with comments from those who say the town is not truly welcoming of anyone who wants to get involved, or open to their ideas when they offer them.
Former Planning Board member Cynthia Roberts and former School Committee member Art Bassett, who previously served on a number of other boards, were among those to comment on an Aug. 4 Breeze story about the lack of volunteers for local boards.
Bassett said he sees multiple issues, first that local boards and commissions have no actual power, giving the example of the Budget Committee meeting weekly for six months to send recommendations to the Town Council, only to have the council reject much of what’s recommended. He said the council should be required to accept 80 percent of the recommended budget.
Likewise, the Planning Board reviews capital asset needs and requests, he said, spending time deliberating and making recommendations only to have the council do as it pleases.
“I’ve spent time on the several boards and the biggest frustration was ‘recommendations’ that are either dismissed or just ignored,” he said. “Why am I spending valuable time to evaluate these things when the Town Council does whatever it wants? No way that is worth my time.”
He also called out what he sees as general abuse and infighting, saying one’s character is impugned in town for participating in what is a thankless job. He said he’s been told he’s not a real resident here, despite living in town for more than two decades.
Roberts, who was previously nominated but not selected for the Halliwell Committee, wrote that she wholeheartedly agreed, saying another challenge to filling boards and commissions is the apparent trend of selecting those who won’t threaten the status quo, even if they have extensive professional backgrounds and personal experiences relevant to the work needed.
“Why is it that people who have expertise and/or lived experience in the areas they applied for are not invited onto the board/commission?” she said. “If selections are made based on political affiliation or friendships, there is going to be a lack of diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, lived experiences, opinions and strengths.
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski said he sees a broader issue of people just generally not wanting to be involved, and it’s not exclusive to North Smithfield.
“Folks aren’t even coming out for paid positions,” he said.
Zwolenski added that it takes a special person to volunteer one’s time to the town. Addressing Bassett’s comments, Zwolenski said he has hired and appointed people he hasn’t agreed with in the past.
“(Because) those are the kind of people I want to work with,” he said.
Town Council President John Beauregard said he doesn’t see validity to what Bassett and Roberts are claiming, saying he doesn’t see politics being involved.
“There’s none of that,” he said.
There is a lot going on for people everywhere, he said, and he sees less volunteerism across the board, including for Little League and other youth sports.
North Smithfield is not unique in this trend, said Beauregard, but he would like to work on this issue going forward.
“I would like to see more participation,” he said.
Beauregard said there are many great things going on in North Smithfield, from North Smithfield Days to food truck events, but he’s noticed Roberts doesn’t seem as connected to what’s happening here as she once was in her efforts through the local group Engage North Smithfield, seeming to be more interested in such events as a gay pride parade in Woonsocket.
Asked to respond, Roberts said Engage North Smithfield continues to do great work, but has scaled back its social media efforts to focus on building deeper and more meaningful relationships through smaller events and other activities, which is why it might appear that they’re not as interested.
One thing she’s noticed, said Roberts, is that northern Rhode Island as a region, and North Smithfield as a small community within it, are places where there’s not a lot of diversity of thinking, and people often are very much like each other in how they express themselves.
She said she is focused on lifting people up who are less visible, making them feel comfortable in being themselves, which is why one might find her at a gay pride parade. She said in her public health work and through her church where people of all types are welcome, she wants to feel like she’s actually making a difference rather than feeling that her efforts are being wasted.
North Smithfield needs to work harder to meaningfully diversify boards and commissions, she said, “not in a tokenized way” but in a way where people of all races, sexual orientations, ages, and ways of life are welcome to help make decisions about common resources using their lived experiences on issues. It’s not just about representation but the way in which democracy is carried out, she said.
She said she could see a community where there are more diverse and lively boards, and new people are on-boarded with proper training in what they need to know. Like other towns where babysitting, food or other resources are offered, people at different stages of life also need to be welcome to participate, she said. Very few attend meetings now, she said, and they are often adversarial in nature. Leaders need to focus on genuine civic engagement, she added.
(1) comment
Of course John Beauregard do not see a problem. Mr. Beauregard goes directly to the problem Art Basset is speaking about. All of these committees make recommendations and Mr. Beauregard just ignores the recommendation or appoints people who will just carry out his agenda. Just look into the experience of the people mentioned in the article and you will see who has a more sold resume and experience to make informed decisions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.