CUMBERLAND – Lisa Hamill was shopping at a local flea market where she lives in Monson, Mass., when she saw a box of old photos and decided to purchase it.
A lover of history, Hamill says she was intrigued by what she came across during that May outing, including personal documents for one Henry Merle Sozek.
Marine Cpl. Sozek, as it turned out, was a native of the Valley Falls section of Cumberland who was killed in the Battle of Okinawa. His body was repatriated to the U.S. In 1949, and he was buried in St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery on Hewes Street in Cumberland.
She was able to contact Sozek’s living family, nephew Peter Sozek, of North Smithfield and Charlestown. Peter Sozek said it was wonderful to hear from Hamill on what she’d found, and he had no idea how the box came to be at the flea market.
After much research and with permission from Sozek’s family, Hamill has now written a 32-page book, “Beneath Cross 308: The story of a 1st Marine,” including photos, documents, and newspaper articles. She only plans to make a few copies, and will charge nothing for it as she delivers it to family members of Sozek, and also edited a digital version in time for June 22 to commemorate the end of the Battle of Okinawa.
“I truly believe the Sozeks’ story represents the heart of America, of the spirit of freedom and liberty and my hope is for it to have permanence in text,” she said.
In the box from the flea market were pictures related to the Pacific theater of operations and all sorts of documentation on Sozek, including his original birth certificate, certificate of baptism, Cumberland High School diploma from 1939, and information on his parents becoming naturalized citizens in the 1940s after moving to the U.S. from Austria.
“It was his whole life in a box,” she said of the man born on Dec. 13, 1921, in Taunton, Mass.
The dedication of her book reads as follows: “To Peter and Helena Sozek, who came to this country and worked hard to raise their family and make their place here. To the Sozek family, thank you for allowing me to tell this story.”
Peter and Helena originally went by the names Petro Soszyk and Clena Fedoryszyn.
Early last month, Hamill met with Peter Sozek, paid respects at Henry’s grave, and returned the box to the family. She posted a number of the items she found on her Instagram antiques page, @bronzedogantiques.
Hamill said her research found that Henry’s brother was also a World War II veteran. Henry was a standout baseball and basketball player in the Pawtucket area, according to archives from The Pawtucket Times, known as “Whitey” in the athletic community, and likely would have played for the Chicago White Sox after a standout high school career had he not been killed in the war, said Hamill. During his senior year at CHS, he performed in the school operetta “Campus Daze.”
After graduating from high school, he was the first baseman for the Standard Nut team competing in the Industrial League against Blackstone Valley counterparts. In 1943, he battled rival first baseman Joe Hardy of the Potter’s team for the top batting average in the league, according to Hamill in her book. Both men were managers of their teams, had almost identical records at the plate, and were batting “a whopping .485.”
“The Standard Nut team suffered a tremendous setback to their shot at the pennant when ‘Whitey’ Sozek moved up to the minor league, joining the Pawtucket Slaters in mid-June of 1943,” reads the book. He would then be drafted by the White Sox, but those dreams were dashed by the war and his duty to enlist and serve.
He was a two-time Purple Heart recipient. A record of his award did not exist, said Hamill (many don’t, as there were more than 1 million given in World War II, she said). Her application to the Purple Heart Hall of Honor on Sozek’s behalf was accepted in his name on June 6, which held special significance to her because of the anniversary of D-Day.
“The record will exist permanently,” she said.
On May 4, 1945, Sozek succumbed to injuries sustained in battle on April 6. The official end to the Battle of Okinawa would come 49 days later, on June 22, 1945.
During an Industrial League game on May 27, fans stood for a moment of silence to honor their hometown hero, states Hamill’s book.
Henry was originally interred on Okinawa in the 1st Marine Division Cemetery, buried under the cross bearing the number 308. One photo showed his older brother, Walter, kneeling at that cross, hat in hand, “reunited in the most somber way.”
Walter Sozek’s wife and Peter’s mother, Veronica “Ronni” Sozek, was also a Cumberland High School graduate and a long-time and well-loved art teacher in Cumberland schools. She died in 2021 at age 99.
Hamill said she also plans to deliver a copy of her book to the Cumberland Library. She said representatives from the library, as well as from the Blackstone Valley Historical Society and American Legion, were very helpful in putting it together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.