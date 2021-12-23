LINCOLN – A restricted fund has been created for the general upkeep of the town-owned Chase Farm Park in Lincoln, where scenes for “Hocus Pocus 2” were recently filmed.
Fairy Dust Productions, a Disney company, wrapped up filming at the park this month, where crews built a 1600s colonial town. The set, which has been dismantled, included several clapboard houses made to look like a historical village in Salem, Mass.
As part of its location agreement contract with the town, Disney committed to returning the park to its original condition after filming. The company will pay to do so.
Lincoln earned $42,500 by leasing the park space for filming. Town Administrator Phil Gould said the original contract called for $25,000, but the agreement was extended after the start of filming was delayed.
He suggested to the Town Council that they establish a restricted fund for the Disney money, which would be spent on park improvements. The matter was on the council’s agenda this week.
Gould said Disney has already begun repairs to the grounds at the park.
“Going into winter, it will be very difficult for them to get some of that work done, so they’re planning to come back in the spring to take care of replanting,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll be restructuring the road that goes up to the concert area, where a lot of the crushed stone has been lost.”
There are other areas of the park he said town officials have long known are problematic, including several deep ditches that need to be repaired so they aren’t a trip hazard.
With some of the lease money, he said, they’d like to work on drainage at the park, especially in areas that become saturated after heavy rain.
“With the movie being there, it really highlighted what a beautiful place the park is — but it also took the park out of use for several months. We want to take advantage of the fact that they were there, and make it a little better now that they’re gone,” he said.
Some of the repair work will be done at Disney’s expense, but the lease funds will be spent on improvements that “go above and beyond” the contract.
