WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Democrats in House District 49, Woonsocket and North Smithfield, will head to the polls next Tuesday, Sept. 13, and select their candidate to move on to the general election against former State Rep. Jon Brien.

Voters have a choice between Alex Kithes, a former Woonsocket City Council member and executive director for Rebuild Woonsocket, and Glenn Dusablon, retired electrical inspector and founder of the Veterans Memorial Museum in Woonsocket.

