PAWTUCKET – District 6 candidate Marlena Martins Stachowiak has declined an invitation from her opponent, Patricia DeDora-St. Germain, to participate in a debate-style forum prior to a Nov. 2 election.
DeDora St. Germain said former candidate and local radio personality Scott Rotondo indicated he would be interested in moderating such a debate, but “it sounds like they’re passing.” She said she’s planning to go ahead and have a coffee hour with residents to answer their questions, similar to past Fairlawn Against Crime Together forums with state representative candidates.
DeDora St. Germain, who has long served as president of F.A.C.T., said any forum with Martins Stachowiak would have been held independently of F.A.C.T., as she plans to continue working with the group and its valuable work if she doesn’t win.
Past forums have seen Rotondo ask candidates pre-determined questions to highlight where they are on issues, she said.
On the subjects she would have wished to be part of the forum, DeDora St. Germain said she would have wanted to hear from neighbors on what’s important to them, though the exact process would have been worked out between the candidates.
“I personally think it’s very important to be accessible to people and meet people in-person, keep a pulse on what people are thinking and what’s important to them,” she said, and that may or may not be aligned with what candidates see as most important.
DeDora-St. Germain said she saw this as more of a forum where candidates could meet residents rather than an all-out debate.
Martins Stachowiak said she heard from her neighbor Rotondo by text more than a week ago asking if she would be willing to participate in a forum. She responded that she didn’t know when she would have time for such an event, “plus, why would we have that kind of drama.”
She and DeDora-St. Germain have shared the thought that “may the best person win,” and for her, the best use of her time is “hitting doors to meet people face to face,” said Martins Stachowiak.
“I find that is the most valuable time for me,” she said.
She said she’s not sure whether or not there have been past debates for council seats. She said she’s not sure how important it is for voters to see the candidates discuss issues side by side, and isn’t sure how many people would even come to such an event.
Political lines are clear in this race, as Mayor Donald Grebien has been sending out recorded calls to residents asking them to support Martins Stachowiak over St. Germain, who has been a long-time critic of his related to the Pawtucket waste transfer station and other issues. This week, a sign was posted at Chelo’s Restaurant asking voters to support DeDora-St. Germain for the seat. Owners of Chelo’s previously worked alongside her to oppose an expansion of the transfer station and moving it to Concord Street.
Another DeDora-St. Germain supporter, former Councilor Tim Rudd, has been advocating for a debate to happen.
In-person voting in the special District 6 race to replace departed Rudd began at Pawtucket City Hall starting on Oct. 13. Polls will be open on Nov. 2 primary day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
