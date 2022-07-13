PAWTUCKET — A hiring for Slater Middle School’s new principal is on the horizon.
Supt. Cheryl McWilliams announced during a June 30 School Committee meeting that the district had selected a candidate for the position, pending finalized paperwork which she anticipated to be signed in the next week and a half. As of Monday, July 11, this had not been finalized.
Once the candidate, who is driving from California to relocate for the job, is in the area and officially hired, McWilliams said the expectation is for him to introduce himself to the committee during their July work session, currently scheduled for Thursday, July 28.
“He came through the NESDEC search and is relocating to Rhode Island,” McWilliams told the School Committee on June 30. “He had other opportunities but on the phone today we convinced him that Pawtucket was where he wanted to be.”
The committee voted 4-2 in April to enter a roughly $3,700 contract with the New England School Development Council to expand its search for a principal. According to McWilliams, the NESDEC search yielded 12 candidates. The district previously advertised the position internally and on schoolsping.com, which resulted in roughly 20 initial applicants. However, McWilliams in April said none of these first-round applicants fit the needs of the position.
The search for a new principal began early in 2022 after Mike Cordeiro, who had held the position since 2019, was the latest of several to walk away from the position in over a few years. Since Cordeiro’s departure, Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi had been holding the leadership position in the school.
