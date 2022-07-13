PAWTUCKET – New rules for dropping off students will be in place when parents bring their children back to Jenks Middle School this September.
Families will be asked to drop off their children along Ashton St., and will not be allowed to pull into the front loop parking area where buses drop off students. During the latest School Committee meeting, Supt. Cheryl McWilliams said there was no previous set policy regarding parent drop off or pick up. She said they can create procedures or policy, but noted it will take continued encouragement of families before the safety changes fully take hold. The changes will start to take effect for summer programming happening at Jenks.
“We always have to think about student safety first,” McWilliams said.
Member Kim Grant brought the topic before the School Committee after she heard complaints from families about the traffic at drop off and pick up for students at Jenks. She said buses pull into the front of the school, and expressed concern with traffic as students who are dropped off by parents cross in-between rows of other cars or buses. Grant suggested staff take shifts supervising drop off, and designating Ashton St. for drop off.
Assistant Supt. Lisa Ramsi thanked Grant for requesting the conversation be brought to the full committee at their latest meeting, and said there has been an ongoing conversation throughout the year around pick up and drop off. Jenks Principal Michael Lazzareschi and Ramsi met with police at Jenks during different seasons to conduct a review of the parent and bus drop-off traffic at Jenks.
“You never want pedestrian and vehicular traffic to coincide, and you also want an easy flow of traffic for the drop offs of students,” Ramsi said. “And you want that to be clearly communicated and clearly articulated, and then you also need to accommodate those individuals who, despite your regular ongoing reminders, choose not to necessarily follow the rules that you have…”
She said they identified a couple of current issues. Ramsi said the preferred school drop off is Ashton St., however, if parents don’t want to wait they are letting their children out of the car on Division St. Students jump over the grass and go through the parking lot, which Ramsi said is unsafe.
Lazzareschi and staff have created a procedure and will release ongoing reminders stating Ashton St. is the designated drop-off point. Starting at 7:40 a.m., no cars will be allowed into the front loop lot for drop off. Teachers will need to park in the rear of the building, where they will not be intersecting with student traffic.
Ramsi also said they will clearly mark a crossing area “to curtail those that are walking to school and think they can enter from all areas.” They will also add and relocate additional visitor parking spaces to make them easy and identifiable, and add a second handicap parking space.
Additionally, Ramsi noted an issue with buses departing from the lot. She said buses often have to make a right-hand turn toward the traffic light, and local police will make this a no-parking, no-standing area for cars so buses can safely make this turn onto Division St.
“This will also help when there is excessive snow, as we did experience this winter, blocking certain access points to the southeast,” Ramsi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.