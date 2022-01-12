NORTH PROVIDENCE – When snow hit the area last Friday, North Providence was one of the area districts to opt for a virtual learning day over a traditional snow day.
The School Department’s distance learning plan was recently approved by the Rhode Island Department of Education, allowing up to five days for distance learning as needed during inclement weather and emergency situations.
Since last Friday’s virtual learning day was considered an instructional day, students won’t need to make up for lost time in June. This was the first virtual “snow day” in the district under the approved plan.
Supt. Joseph Goho said virtual snow days are “modified” days, where students complete independent assignments through Google Classroom or other online platforms, combined with some form of direct virtual instruction and live check-in with their teachers.
“The general feedback I’ve gotten is that the day was well-planned by our teachers, building principals and central office to ensure that it was productive, and that meaningful learning and interaction occurred,” he said.
Goho said the district would continue to tweak their approach to virtual snow days in an effort to improve the format, but said, “overall I’m very proud of our students and staff for a successful first virtual day.”
Inclement weather cancellations or emergency closures and announcements of virtual instructional days will be relayed through the school’s notification phone and email system, district website, and local media.
Area districts were split last week on whether to allow students to have a traditional snow day or have them do virtual learning, with the usual debate over whether the benefits of getting out of school earlier in June outweigh the desire to let kids be kids in the snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.