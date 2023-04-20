SMITHFIELD – Should parents be informed of a student’s decision to transition when they tell a trusted adult in the school system if they express fear of parental retaliation?

The Smithfield School Committee debated the Transgender, Gender Nonconforming and Transitioning Students policy Monday, with members split on the phrase, “if any,” that could potentially give the district an option to not notify parents of their child’s choice of gender identity. The policy says the district could look at possible parental notification, if any, due to gender identity.

Smithfield Parent
Smithfield Parent

At that meeting, Committee Chair Richard Iannitelli, Vice-Chair Jessica Sala, and Committee member Amanda Fafard essentially argued teachers and school staff should be forced to notify all parents, regardless of situation, if a child is transgender, gender nonconforming, or transitioning. While this is being positioned as aligning with what they see as “parental rights,” changes such as this would challenge not only laws and best practices but more importantly they would challenge the ability for our children to learn and live in a safe space.

Vice-chair Sala essentially compared the critical protections for these groups of children (their lives) to tylenol and field trips. It's public, you can watch and read for yourself.

The ONLY school committee member to point out that this is a violation of student's rights and confidentiality was Committee Member Ben Caisse.

Committee Member Anthony Torregrossa was silent.

Remember these names when it comes time to VOTE.

If three more years of likely continued pushes for adverse policy changes and threats to children’s safety, human rights, and supportive learning environments is too long, here is the recourse. Approx. 630 signatures on a petition and 5 registered voters to request: Article IX Recall - https://www.smithfieldri.com/wp-content/uploads/Smithfield-Town-Charter-2020.pdf

