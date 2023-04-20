SMITHFIELD – Should parents be informed of a student’s decision to transition when they tell a trusted adult in the school system if they express fear of parental retaliation?
The Smithfield School Committee debated the Transgender, Gender Nonconforming and Transitioning Students policy Monday, with members split on the phrase, “if any,” that could potentially give the district an option to not notify parents of their child’s choice of gender identity. The policy says the district could look at possible parental notification, if any, due to gender identity.
School Committee member Jessica Sala said she’s strongly opposed including the phrase in the policy.
The School Committee will hold a public hearing and a second reading of the proposed policy before taking a vote.
Sala also expressed concerns that the restriction is only imposed on students at the secondary level of middle and high school, and would not apply to elementary students. She said if there is a safety concern for the child of disclosing to the parents, it would not change at the grade level.
“I don’t think the district should have that authority,” Sala said.
Sala said she would like the language changed so that parents are always involved.
Supt. Dawn Bartz explained that the developmental levels of students are different between elementary school and the secondary level. She explained that the flexibility in the proposed policy does not negate parental involvement in most cases.
“Certainly by high school, they are able to make decisions that are important in their life,” Bartz said.
She said the language in the policy does not take away parental rights or the desire for parents to be informed. She said the district works closely with students and families while considering the age, health and safety of students.
Some parents or guardians are not approving of transgender, gender nonconforming or transitioning children, and exposing a student’s gender identity to a parent may put them in danger, Bartz said.
She said there is a team process with a safety assessment to ensure students are safe, and if necessary, if parents should not be informed. Director of Special Education Eileen Crudele said risk assessment includes students talking with the school psychologist and social workers by answering a series of questions. Based on the answer, they report a level of risk and report to staff depending on that level.
If there is a risk of harming themselves or others, parents are notified and the appropriate recommendations are made with follow-up meetings or an outside agency.
“Questioning determines that level of risk,” Crudele said.
Some parents who spoke Monday expressed fear over the proposed policy, saying the district should not be pushing an agenda.
Committee member Amanda Fafard said she listened to everyone speak, and said she doesn’t believe any district has the authority to take away parental rights. Fafard said she does not feel there are enough mental health resources in the district.
“It could be devastating. And I want every child to feel safe. They should all feel safe. It could be a parent’s cultural views we’re taking from them,” she said.
Fafard said student safety is paramount in schools, and her decisions are made with the students’ best interests in mind.
School Committee member Benjamin Caisse said as a teacher, he’s seen students and parents on all ends of the spectrum on this issue. He explained that there are parental rights to be informed if a student is injured, sick or has mental health issues.
Speaking from experience, he said not every situation is safe for students’ gender identity to be exposed. In that case, mental health issues could escalate.
“Every situation is different,” Caisse said.
He said the ultimate goal is to have a safe environment.
For School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli, the issue boils down to the use of restrooms that made some parents and students uncomfortable. He said the discussion has come up because the district is going to need funds to renovate restrooms.
“If we’re spending money on them, let’s spend it the right way,” he said.
In his vision, Iannitelli said each school would have traditional male and female restroom, a unisex restroom, and single-stall bathrooms for individual use. That way, every student can choose which facility they feel safe using.
“I think administrators who know students should come up with a plan on how that should be done. It’s unrealistic to think K-5 parents or students are going to have any idea,” Iannitelli said.
He said his concern is the “A-Z” students, and that the district has to care about every student, not just specific little groups.
Included in the new proposed policy is the ability for any student to request to use single-stall restrooms for comfort.
Sala asked if parents would be made aware if a transgendered student is using a sex-specific restroom, to which Solicitor Sean Clough responded no.
“No, I don’t think that would be proper under the law,” Clough said.
Caisse made his case that informing parents of transgendered students in a class would be the same as outing the student. He said mandatory disclosure to parents is called outing, and it is sending a message to LGBTQ students that they are less than others. He said Smithfield always involves parents wherever possible. They don’t pick and choose who they make feel safe and protected, he said, but represent everyone.
Multiple teachers spoke in support of the policy and protecting students. Kerissa Roderick said LGBTQ students are at risk.
“Our job is to support them, period. That’s where it ends,” Roderick said.
Stefanie Howell said the discourse on the policy was “utter nonsense,” questioning why some community members and leaders are treating transgendered people like they are a risk to the population.
“I don’t know what you think transgender kids are doing in the bathroom besides their business,” Howell said.
Jess Chin said outing students to parents is robbing a student of their autonomy to make that decision. She said it’s up to the person to decide when they’re comfortable enough to come out.
On the other end of the spectrum, some parents said they felt it is too young for students to make that decision. Brian Curtin said trans children are more likely to commit suicide, and he would like to know if his child is at risk.
“These kids are all uncomfortable in their bodies. They’re going through adolescence,” he said.
Three students spoke during the meeting as well, including School Committee student representative Henry Siravo. He said as a student, he feels his perspective is important to be heard on the matter, saying forcing a student to tell their parents about gender identity could ruin any trusting relationship a student has with a teacher or administrator.
As a gay student, he said, a number of his classmates do not feel comfortable using the same restroom as him, but there is no other choice. Siravo said there are “numerous” LGBTQ students at SHS.
“That may ruin many of the high school experiences and isolate them from their friends and community,” Siravo said.
At that meeting, Committee Chair Richard Iannitelli, Vice-Chair Jessica Sala, and Committee member Amanda Fafard essentially argued teachers and school staff should be forced to notify all parents, regardless of situation, if a child is transgender, gender nonconforming, or transitioning. While this is being positioned as aligning with what they see as “parental rights,” changes such as this would challenge not only laws and best practices but more importantly they would challenge the ability for our children to learn and live in a safe space.
Vice-chair Sala essentially compared the critical protections for these groups of children (their lives) to tylenol and field trips. It's public, you can watch and read for yourself.
The ONLY school committee member to point out that this is a violation of student's rights and confidentiality was Committee Member Ben Caisse.
Committee Member Anthony Torregrossa was silent.
Remember these names when it comes time to VOTE.
If three more years of likely continued pushes for adverse policy changes and threats to children’s safety, human rights, and supportive learning environments is too long, here is the recourse. Approx. 630 signatures on a petition and 5 registered voters to request: Article IX Recall - https://www.smithfieldri.com/wp-content/uploads/Smithfield-Town-Charter-2020.pdf
