LINCOLN – The Conservation Commission reminds Lincoln residents to not recycle plastic bags.
“It’s inefficient in every way,” said Emily Rochac Argueta of the Conservation Commission.
If recyclable contents are inside plastic bags, the whole bag will automatically go to the trash when it gets to Rhode Island Resource Recovery. If there are so many plastic bags in the garbage truck, the whole truck load will go to trash instead of recycling.
“If a certain percentage of the recycling is decided to be waste, the town gets fined, forcing the town to use taxpayer dollars,” she said.
Rochac Argueta suggests residents collect recyclables in brown paper bags instead of plastic trash bags.
Currently, Rochac Argueta said, the Conservation Commission has been so busy attempting to pick up trash and litter around Lincoln that they haven’t been able to tackle the issue of conservation.
“Right now, we’re stuck being a cleanup crew, which is not our goal,” she said. “Hopefully through education, everyone can try to make a small difference, and the Conservation Commission is able to do more in the community.”
The Conservation Commission is also trying to come up with ways to get elementary schools and students involved and educated on all things recycling and conservation.
“If we teach the youngest generation how to do things the right way, the ‘green’ way of doing things will become the normal way of doing things,” said Roharc Argueta.
