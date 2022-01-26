The tag on the news release last June put it in the category of “health care fraud,” stating that a former local doctor and his affiliated partners had made false claims for “screening tests not performed.”
The notice from the U.S. Attorney’s Office described an agreement under which the defendants would pay a total of $625,000 to resolve a civil case, United States of America v. Park Square Urgent Care, that had been filed by the government.
It then stated that the medical providers, under the direction of Dr. Zaheer Shah, with previous practices in North Smithfield and Pawtucket, submitted tens of thousands of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, seeking reimbursement for urine drug tests that they did not, and could, not perform. The doctors were alleged to have knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid for more complex and expensive drug screening tests.
The release and subsequent publicity from it led to the Rhode Island Medical Board filing a complaint against Shah. As it turns out, says Shah today, “this is the best thing that could have happened to me.”
The board engaged in a two-month investigation, including an investigative committee conducting an hour-long interview with Shah. The board notified the doctor in October that they found no unprofessional conduct, and that the case was closed. The notice stated that he might be required to inform others of the allegations that had been leveled against him.
“You may report that the allegations were investigated, and the board determined there was no apparent violation of Rhode Island law relating to the practice of medicine,” stated the letter from the board’s Chief Administrative Officer James McDonald.
Asked for comment on the situation, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health said this was a civilian matter between “this physician and the U.S. Attorney on a billing issue, and RIDOH had no involvement in this matter.”
Representatives for the U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.
In a case against Shah initially filed in U.S. District Court in March of 2020, prosecutors alleged that Park Square Laboratory never had the equipment necessary to perform high-complexity urine drug testing, yet submitted 63,942 claims to the government claiming that the high-complexity tests had been performed and seeking reimbursement at the higher rate, for a total of more than $1.5 million in reimbursement.
It lists specific examples of when Park Square Urgent Care had to send samples to an independent lab for high-complexity results, but still sought and received reimbursement for high-complexity testing of urine samples that it wasn’t equipped to do.
It claims that Shah, Park Square and its affiliates “had knowledge, reckless disregard, or deliberate ignorance” of the fact that their lab was only capable of performing moderate-complexity testing, which isn’t as thorough and comes with a lower reimbursement.
Shah had sold his medical practices in October of 2018. They were served with notice of a Department of Justice investigation the following June. In March of 2020, a formal lawsuit was filed, even though by executive order the DOJ is required to negotiate with a doctor in good faith to resolve the matter, and only if such negotiations fail are they supposed to file a lawsuit.
“I was never granted this courtesy,” said Shah, saying he tried again and again but was continually told it was an ongoing investigation.
A critical piece of misinformation in his entire saga, which Shah describes as “weirdly cloak and dagger,” is the allegation that he billed for testing that his providers did not perform, he said, implying that he was making tests up out of thin air and enriching himself with testing that never happened at the expense of the federal government.
In truth, he told The Valley Breeze, the testing was performed and was medically necessary, and no one ever questioned the propriety of the testing. The only mistake that was made was that the wrong code for the test was used. But instead of taking back the amount charged in excess, the government took back all payments, even though he and his partners had incurred the $65 expense of each test.
“It was the wrong code, for sure, given by a consultant to our biller and used (for more than a year,” said Shah, but all testing was completed and patients got the results they needed in every case.
Shah was the principal owner of Park Square Urgent Care on the North Smithfield and Woonsocket line, where he also had a primary care facility, making him the largest provider of health care in the northern part of the state at the time. He also ran Advanced Urgent Care on Smithfield Road in Pawtucket.
Shah wasn’t in Rhode Island when the alleged infractions took place. He had moved to Arizona in 2014 to start a law practice, as he had recently graduated from Roger Williams School of Law, and today runs the top-rated medical practice in the area of Tempe where he is based. Part of the reason he moved out there was so he could also start a law practice to oppose doctors who do “horrible things” in medical malpractice, something he couldn’t have done in Rhode Island because of his connections to people.
Shah said he still cares deeply about Rhode Island, and knows many people here still care very much for him, which is why it’s so important to him for people to know he did nothing wrong.
“Sometimes when you get into this sort of sawmill with very powerful entities, the truth gets lost in that,” he said.
The doctor says he still gets questions today from people back home in Rhode Island about whether he’s heading to prison or has lost his license.
“Any intentionality, purposeful, knowing use of wrong billing codes certainly would have made me subject to severe sanction by the Rhode Island Medical Board,” he said. “I view the Medical Board’s final determination as a clearing of the haze of unfounded allegations and a vindication of my character.”
During the investigation, no one interviewed said anything to impugn his character, said Shah, even knowing that it is a felony to lie to a federal agent. He said he was advised to settle the matter rather than spending some $200,000 taking the government to court, but settled based on a mistake provision in the law rather than under the False Claims Act.
To this day, said Shah, he has no idea how agents became so fixated on his case even as some $200 million worth of similar mistakes on billing were made in the New England region in 2014.
Under the negotiated settlement, there were to be no press releases or public statements implying wrongdoing, he said.
There are multiple options available when the DOJ makes a determination on something, including declaring the person investigated a “bad actor,” as Shah put it, and kicking them out of the CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) for life, a second and less onerous finding with a five-year suspension from the CMS, or a third option of having the provider pay an auditor every quarter for three years to make sure their house is in order.
Shah wasn’t penalized with any of the three, even an external monitor, and was simply told to pay back $625,000, which he said he did by borrowing money from his family and spending his life savings. In reality, he said, his practice should have been entitled to a lot more of the $1.5 million than it ended up with after the settlement.
“Then they did this press release and it made me sound like a major criminal, a doctor committing fraud and settling on fraud,” he said. “It was overtly clear in the settlement agreement that we admitted to nothing of that sort.”
Shah said he never denied that mistakes happened innocently. The billing code error was running for 18 months and covered the work product of eight providers, so while an amount of $1.5 million might raise eyebrows, he said, “in reality it is quite foreseeable” for a group of that size. He said he’ll never know why such a release was put out detailing allegations that had been thoroughly vetted.
Shah said he worked hard to build up a reputation in Rhode Island, particularly in the communities where his practices operated. He said he would treat patients like family members, and they would do the same, never giving him a second look as an outsider because of his name or complexion. His best friends were “a car body guy and a plumber,” he said, all part of a close-knit community feel he hasn’t been able to replicate in Arizona.
“I’m the guy that never, ever got into trouble,” he said, adding that he’d pay extra to put smart people around him.
While he was close with many people here, said Shah, Rhode Island can also run a vicious streak if someone has an axe to grind with you.
Representatives from a large medical group in Rhode Island had aggressively sought to buy him out several times, but he’d declined based on his prior experiences with them, instead selling to a group of investors in Boston. While it may just be happenstance, he said, word of an investigation came down shortly after his deal with the other party.
He said he’s never believed the outside lab expert responsible for his billing during that time intentionally did anything wrong either.
Shah said he was also advised that he could have filed bankruptcy and would have been left alone, but he felt compelled to pay back the money despite it being an honest mistake. It had nothing to do with charging for tests that were never performed, he said.
“If I was billing for things I didn’t do, I would be in jail, I would be doing 10 to 25 in federal prison,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.