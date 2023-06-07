A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
PAWTUCKET – The city’s second dog park is set to open this Saturday, June 10. The grand opening of the Fairlawn Dog Park will start at 10 a.m., near the Fairlawn Community Pool, 100 Legion Drive.
“I am proud to welcome yet another dog park to our city for residents and their pets to enjoy,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a release. “This park will promote socialization, exercise, and bonding among both dogs and their owners. Efficiently utilizing open green space in Pawtucket is a priority of my administration, and the opening of this new park signifies just that.”
The City Council and Public Works and Planning and Redevelopment Departments have worked closely over the last few years securing funding for this project as well as the design.
“I am extremely excited for the park to open,” said Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, who spearheaded the project. “It’s going to be a great place for residents to come with their animals, connect with one another, and enjoy this amazing recreational space.”
Construction on the park began last September and wrapped up last week.
“We take pride in our parks and recreation facilities throughout the city and the opportunities we can offer residents at them,” said DPW Director Chris Crawley. “Our team has listened to the wants and needs of residents in the Fairlawn neighborhood, and we are confident that this park will satisfy the expectations of everyone.”
“We have seen great success and high levels of attendance at the Slater Park Dog Park, which opened in 2011,” said John Blais, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “There was a clear demand for another dog park in Pawtucket, this time, on the opposite side of our city. We have no doubt that it will be equally as successful and hope to see more recreational spaces like this in the future.”
Additional details such as park rules and hours will be shared following the ceremony.
