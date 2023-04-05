NORTH PROVIDENCE – A vicious dog declaration remains for a local dog that attacked another dog in North Providence on Feb. 23.
Despite this being his third attack after killing a small chihuahua in June of last year, the dog was ultimately not euthanized and will be allowed to remain in an enclosure where its owners live, among other court requirements.
Under the Rhode Island laws, a vicious dog is defined as “any dog that when unprovoked, in a vicious or terrorizing manner, approaches any person in apparent attitude of attack upon the streets, sidewalks, or any public grounds or places.”
A vicious dog is also deemed to be “any dog that bites, inflicts injury, assaults, or otherwise attacks a human being or domestic animal without provocation on public or private property.”
This particular vicious dog, a pit bull named Netro, was at his owners’ property on Cleveland Street in North Providence on Feb. 23, when he spotted another dog, Brady, going for a walk with his owner in the neighborhood, according to a narrative given at a March 15 vicious dog hearing at the North Providence Police Department.
Witnesses say that Netro sprinted about 20 yards from where he was to reach Brady and attack him three times during the incident. Brady sustained injuries in his back leg, upper belly, and face, which required antibacterial and anti-inflammatory treatment from a veterinarian.
During the attack, Netro broke from his leash and was not wearing a muzzle, two requirements that were set forth during the vicious dog hearing held last year after Netro’s killing of the chihuahua.
The couple that was walking Brady did so on behalf of their son, who was away at a conference and had warned them about Netro. But Netro was too quick for them to turn away from once they approached the neighborhood with Brady.
At one point, Netro was on top of Brady and one of his walkers, who was knocked to the ground during the incident.
Brady was eventually pulled away from Netro and taken inside a neighbor’s home to keep Netro from continuing to attack him. “I had the dog’s blood in my house … and the blood was all over my pants, all over my jacket, and it (was) on the front door,” the neighbor said.
Netro is owned by the Pina family of Cleveland Street.
Following the attack and pending the third hearing, Netro was taken to the pound and will now be returned to his owners once certain requirements are determined to be put in place first.
Upon release of the dog, officials will inspect the home where he will live to ensure that the dog’s owners:
• Maintain vicious dog insurance;
• Have the dog tattooed or microchipped;
• Display warning signs of a vicious dog on the property;
• Keep the dog in a six-sided, gated, and locked enclosure to prevent escape when outside;
• And leash and muzzle the dog when taken off of the property.
Netro’s owners are only authorized to take the dog off the property to obtain veterinary care or at the order of Animal Control Officer Ernie Calandra, and he must be leashed and muzzled at all times.
Additionally, the ACO must be notified whenever the dog moves from one community to another.
At the time of the second hearing for the attack against Brady, Netro’s rabies vaccination was also expired.
