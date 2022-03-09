Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%.