LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council has updated local ordinances to prohibit dogs from athletic fields, whether they’re on a leash or not.
Council President Keith Macksoud and Town Administrator Phil Gould said they were prompted to change Lincoln’s ordinance during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently renovated Manville Park a few months back.
During the ceremony, they noticed a person walking his dog on the new field. Macksoud said he asked a police officer if they could request that the person remove their dog from the field, but the officer told him Lincoln doesn’t have any rules barring them from being there.
To protect the town’s athletic fields, the updated ordinance prohibits all dogs from athletic playing fields on public property, “whether at-large or under restraint,” with the exception of “certified working dogs trained to assist a disabled individual.”
Officials have maintained that the timing of the ordinance change has nothing to do with the recent altercations involving School Committee member John Picozzi, who was walking his dog on the football field at Lincoln High School.
“People may question the timing,” Gould said, but said he and the council were inspired to make the changes after the Manville Park ribbon cutting.
“There have been many times in the past where people have taken their dogs and let them loose on the town’s playing fields,” he added. “It’s not appropriate, and it’s an issue when you have feces on the fields that we work very hard to maintain. This just makes sense when we’re spending so much on the fields.”
To be clear, dogs are banned from athletic fields but are technically allowed at town parks, as long as they’re kept on a leash.
Asked if Lincoln would ever consider establishing a dedicated dog park, Gould said it’s not off the table.
“It’s a possibility, sure, but I think we need to take a look at a lot of other things like infrastructure improvements as we head into budget season,” he said. “It would be great to have a dog park, but we’d have to do our due diligence, find a location and secure funding.”
“I’d never rule it out, but it would be a bit of an undertaking right now considering some of the other things we need to prioritize like roads, sidewalks, sewer and water upgrades,” Gould added. “Dog parks have seen a lot of success … I’d never say it’s not a possibility, but right now it doesn’t seem to be an immediate need.”
Of course this has everything to do with the Picozzi incident. We’re not stupid.
