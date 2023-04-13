LINCOLN – Dog owners continue ignoring Lincoln’s leash law, says Smithfield resident Beth Grant, whose 9-month-old puppy Olive slipped out of her harness and ran away after being spooked by an off-leash dog, and was later found dead.
On the afternoon of April 2, Grant’s daughter, Ariana Ruhle, was walking Olive around Chase Farm. Despite posted signs stating that “dogs must be leashed at all times,” and that the law is “strictly enforced,” a large off-leash dog ran at Olive and scared her.
Ruhle said Olive panicked, and while Ruhle was bending down to pick her up, Olive escaped her harness and ran away.
“It was a cat-and-mouse situation,” said Ruhle.
She tried to chase after Olive, but Olive kept running.
“I had lost sight of her and she was already past the parking lot and across the street heading into Lincoln Woods,” she said.
That night, Ruhle said she spent more than five hours looking for Olive. In the three days that followed, Grant said many people helped search for her puppy, including an ex-Marine who used a drone to try to spot her. Grant was even planning on hiring someone with tracker dogs to trace Olive’s scent.
On April 5, Olive was found dead, curled up in a ball and appearing to have been attacked by a wild animal such as a coyote or fisher cat.
“I am beyond devastated, beside myself, and absolutely shattered beyond belief,” said Grant. “If the person at the farm had their dog on a leash, this would not have happened.”
Historically, Lincoln residents have struggled to obey the leash law.
Local dog owners have told The Breeze that in Lincoln, they see off-leash dogs all the time, especially at Chase Farm, and they believe town officials aren’t doing enough to address the problem.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he was “very sorry” to hear about the incident. He said in an effort to keep Chase Farm safe, officials are looking to increase the number of compliance checks and raise fines for violations.
As of right now, failure to comply with the leash laws may result in a fine of $25 for the first offense, $50 for a second offense and up to $125 for subsequent offenses. At Chase Farm, the fine for having an off- leash dog is $75.
Capt. Kyle Wingate of the Lincoln Police Department said Olive’s death is “a heartbreaking reminder of why leash laws are important for the safety of both dogs and people.”
Wingate also said patrol officers and animal control officers are doing their best to enforce the leash law in Lincoln, and that more than 20 citations have been issued to owners with off-leash dogs over the last year.
If anyone sees a dog not on its leash, Wingate and the Lincoln Police Department recommend taking these steps:
• If possible, avoid contact with the dog and keep your own dog leashed and under control.
• If you see a dog owner with an unleashed dog, move away from the situation and contact police at 401-333-1111 with a description of the owner, dog, and the location of the incident. They will send an officer to the area.
• If you or your dog are attacked or injured by an off-leash dog, seek medical attention immediately and report the incident to police as soon as possible. They will investigate the case and take appropriate lawful actions.
Grant and Ruhle said they are hoping their story will encourage others to take leash laws seriously.
“I want to spread awareness so this tragedy doesn’t happen to someone else,” said Grant.
