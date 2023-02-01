PAWTUCKET – Officer Daniel Dolan avoided a guilty verdict on criminal charges, but he still faces hearings over the policies and procedures he likely violated when he chased after teenagers and shot one of them.

Based on the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), Dolan is moved from unpaid suspended status to a paid suspension. There was enough evidence to suspend him without pay pending the results of the criminal trial, but with no criminal charges still pending, that is no longer the case.

Ida
Ah yes, the police officer who lives by… do as I say and not as I do logic. Who cracked open a beer can inside his own truck, yet chased some teens to have a FATHERLY CHAT. Hopefully he resigns or is left with no job because we are seeing this rogue behavior too often. Police depts are facing intense scrutiny to not have individuals with such poor self-control board. It leads to chaos. Lawsuits. Protests. He needs to do the right thing now. I trust he knows what he needs to do.

