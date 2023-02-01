PAWTUCKET – Officer Daniel Dolan avoided a guilty verdict on criminal charges, but he still faces hearings over the policies and procedures he likely violated when he chased after teenagers and shot one of them.
Based on the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), Dolan is moved from unpaid suspended status to a paid suspension. There was enough evidence to suspend him without pay pending the results of the criminal trial, but with no criminal charges still pending, that is no longer the case.
Dolan, 40, could still end up resigning and thus avoid the ongoing internal investigation that will decide his future with the Pawtucket Police Department, said city sources this week, but if he doesn’t, he’ll have to answer to the evidence against him.
Among the alleged violations of policy, said the sources, would be that he cracked open a beer while driving down the road, that he wrongly pursued a carful of youths after seeing them driving at a high rate of speed on the highway, and that he incorrectly drew and discharged his gun.
Based on the facts of the internal investigation, a LEOBOR panel could recommend anything up to termination of his employment. If termination is not found to be the appropriate outcome, the board could also recommend another punishment.
Dolan could then appeal, leading to a far more lengthy process.
A jury last Thursday found Dolan not guilty of all charges related to the shooting of an unarmed teenager in West Greenwich in 2021.
Dolan had claimed during the trial that he had feared for his life after following three teenagers in their vehicle off of Route 95 and to the parking lot of a pizza place. His shooting was ruled to be unjustified after surveillance video was revealed to have shown the encounter.
The verdict prompted tears for Dolan’s family, warnings from the families of the teens that he could end up killing someone, and outcry from a wide segment of the public on how the jury could have come to this verdict.
Dolan was a school resource officer at Slater Middle School and a member of the Pawtucket Neighborhood Response Unit at the time of the shooting. He said he followed the teens after he said he saw their vehicle again after he took his exit. They were confirmed to have been driving more than 100 mph on the highway, including driving in the breakdown lane.
Dolan said he was acting in self-defense after the driver, Dominic Vincent, bumped him with the front of the teens’ car after backing out, but witnesses said Dolan fired at them from the side of the car, statements confirmed through ballistics evidence. Dolan said during the trial that he was trying to have a “fatherly chat” with them.
Prosecutors had made the case that Dolan, who wasn’t on duty, flew off the handle and treated a routine incident like a military operation.
He was found not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting against Vincent, assault with a dangerous weapon against Vincent Greco, and discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence.
“The city of Pawtucket is obligated to follow the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR). Throughout this criminal investigation, the Police Department has been conducting an internal parallel investigation,” said Chief Tina Goncalves after the verdict. “The Pawtucket Police Department will continue the internal investigation and consult with the city’s outside legal counsel to pursue employment discipline for violations of policies, rules, and regulations of the Police Department in accordance with LEOBOR.”
Dolan faces two ongoing excessive force lawsuits. Pawtucket’s Michael Moreira claimed in 2019 that Dolan repeatedly punched him and put him in a dangerous chokehold during a confrontation outside Moreira’s home while Dolan was working as a detail officer.
A couple also alleged that Dolan violated their rights at a convenience store in 2019 when the man refused to identify himself and began calling out Dolan’s badge number. Dolan allegedly assaulted the woman and arrested her without cause.
He was also arrested nearly a year ago on domestic disorderly and vandalism charges, accused of grabbing his 10-year-old son by the neck and pushing him outside, then throwing a toy hard enough to break a car windshield.
Ah yes, the police officer who lives by… do as I say and not as I do logic. Who cracked open a beer can inside his own truck, yet chased some teens to have a FATHERLY CHAT. Hopefully he resigns or is left with no job because we are seeing this rogue behavior too often. Police depts are facing intense scrutiny to not have individuals with such poor self-control board. It leads to chaos. Lawsuits. Protests. He needs to do the right thing now. I trust he knows what he needs to do.
