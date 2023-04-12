PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the Dollar Tree store at 342 Power Road in Pawtucket, which has been the center of controversy for its long-time litter and cleanliness issues, finally made an appearance before the City Council after not showing up for two prior hearings.
Heather Frye, district manager of the store, was present at an April 5 informal hearing alongside assistant manager Shara Irizarry and attorney Andrew Ferguson to discuss their game plan for addressing the many issues reported by residents and officials in the area. District 6 City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, emphasized that the issues represent a trend that has been happening for years, even before she joined the council.
“The parking lot is a mess, the trash has been overflowing, the gate to the trash (has been) left wide open overnight for weeks,” said Martins Stachowiak.
Ferguson began by issuing an apology “on behalf of the client, for not showing up” and also thanked the council for “the opportunity to resolve the issue.” Irizarry quickly chimed in that trash and cardboard pickup for the store is now scheduled twice per week, among other changes.
“In February, we reached out to have the parking lot cleaned out twice a week,” said Frye. “We will continue to follow up to make sure it is getting done.”
Frye also mentioned that the store now has a new management team in place and the store manager is aware of the issues that need to be continually addressed for the well-being of the neighborhood and shoppers.
“If we see any public dumping (of trash), we will put in a work order to have it cleaned up right away,” Frye said.
Irizarry mentioned how every morning, staffers go to the front of the store for at least 45 minutes to make sure all is tidy. She also stated that cardboard is picked up from the store on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and trash is picked up on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“If additional pickups are needed, we will request (more),” she said.
Martins Stachowiak then asked if there have been any rodent issues since Irizarry has been there, and Irizarry answered yes but said that nothing was found by the state inspector. Carl Johnson, director of code and zoning enforcement for Pawtucket, confirmed that an inspector was called and the issue seems to have gotten better.
Johnson said that while sweeping the parking lot was a good solution for the litter issue, he would like to request a landscaper to clean up the front of the property, since there are leaves under the bushes and on the sidewalks.
“Just listening to the testimony, I feel encouraged and hope that in the future, if having issues, that we do have communication with licensee and continue to make property good for the community,” Johnson said.
“I know we see it’s getting better, but I want (it) to be great,” said Martins Stachowiak.
Representatives were also asked to adhere to city code for the dumpster, by keeping it enclosed at all times and asking staff to close it up once trash is picked up to avoid a citation.
Councilor Michael Araujo suggested also checking the garbage bins at night to ensure they are always closed, since rodents tend to come out at night.
“We just ask of you to do your due diligence and look at it at the end of the evening as well, because rodents are around any time of day,” he said.
While on the topic of disposing trash, the lack of a waste receptacle at the front of the Central Avenue Dollar Tree store was mentioned, and councilors recommended placing one there to prevent receipts from being tossed on the ground once shoppers leave the store.
Toward the end of the hearing, Ferguson offered the council direct contact information from the store managers should any other issues arise. The hearing concluded with Martins Stachowiak requesting to once again postpone the holiday license renewal for the store until June to reconvene with store representatives and make sure everything discussed is being upheld, and the council unanimously agreed.
“The current license is good through Memorial Day,” she said. “Let’s fix this problem and keep all the best looking great.”
