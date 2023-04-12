PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the Dollar Tree store at 342 Power Road in Pawtucket, which has been the center of controversy for its long-time litter and cleanliness issues, finally made an appearance before the City Council after not showing up for two prior hearings.

Heather Frye, district manager of the store, was present at an April 5 informal hearing alongside assistant manager Shara Irizarry and attorney Andrew Ferguson to discuss their game plan for addressing the many issues reported by residents and officials in the area. District 6 City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, emphasized that the issues represent a trend that has been happening for years, even before she joined the council.

