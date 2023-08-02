Executive order signing

Mayor Maria Rivera signed the executive order to convene the Central Falls Domestic Violence Task Force on July 26. Joining her at the event are, from left, Lisy De La Roca – domestic violence case manager, Progreso Latino; Captain Craig Viens – Central Falls Police Department; Denise Debarros – director of family supports, Central Falls School Department; Zuleyma Gomez – director of constituent services and health; Mayor Maria Rivera; Sgt. Nicholas DiCarlo – Central Falls Police Department domestic violence liaison; Detective Stephanie Ruano – Central Falls prosecution detective; Toni Marie Roderick – executive director, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center; and Kimberly Demers – director of community service, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center.

CENTRAL FALLS – The city of Central Falls has launched its new Domestic Violence Task Force to address one of the most commonly reported crime complaints made to law enforcement.

Mayor Maria Rivera signed the executive order to make the task force official on July 26, in the midst of the typical summertime spike in domestic violence calls received by the Central Falls Police Department.

