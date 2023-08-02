Mayor Maria Rivera signed the executive order to convene the Central Falls Domestic Violence Task Force on July 26. Joining her at the event are, from left, Lisy De La Roca – domestic violence case manager, Progreso Latino; Captain Craig Viens – Central Falls Police Department; Denise Debarros – director of family supports, Central Falls School Department; Zuleyma Gomez – director of constituent services and health; Mayor Maria Rivera; Sgt. Nicholas DiCarlo – Central Falls Police Department domestic violence liaison; Detective Stephanie Ruano – Central Falls prosecution detective; Toni Marie Roderick – executive director, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center; and Kimberly Demers – director of community service, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center.
CENTRAL FALLS – The city of Central Falls has launched its new Domestic Violence Task Force to address one of the most commonly reported crime complaints made to law enforcement.
Mayor Maria Rivera signed the executive order to make the task force official on July 26, in the midst of the typical summertime spike in domestic violence calls received by the Central Falls Police Department.
“Domestic violence is a deeply troubling and all-too-common issue in our community. I am convening this Task Force to identify how the city can do better to help victims and where we need to focus our efforts and resources,” said Rivera.
The task force will focus on accomplishing three main goals: reviewing and enhancing the city’s current process for keeping domestic violence victims safe and protected; conducting a multilingual community education, prevention campaign, and outreach on domestic violence; and tracking the city’s domestic violence incident data and misdemeanor cases, while brainstorming strategies for better outcomes.
According to the executive order, the task force will begin meeting in September and then meet monthly thereafter to work on their three main goals.
The document states that Central Falls has one of the highest rates of domestic violence per capita and that economic and social pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic have caused domestic violence cases to escalate.
The executive order also identifies prioritizing education, resources, and outreach to Central Falls residents, including middle and high school students, as an important step for the city.
“It is incredibly difficult to prosecute domestic violence crimes in District Court without the cooperation of victims and the community,” said City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk, co-chairperson of the group. “The purpose of this task force is to change that narrative. We are looking to enhance our processes for keeping families safe and informed.”
“The Central Falls Police Department is committed to supporting children and families and reducing domestic violence,” said Police Chief Anthony Roberson, also co-chairing the task force. “We are looking forward to collaborating with stakeholders on this task force to effectively address domestic violence in our community.”
The group is made up of 14 members from a variety of city departments and advocacy organizations.
City residents who want to get involved are encouraged to engage with upcoming educational and prevention programs that will be held by the task force. Residents are also encouraged to contact the Central Falls Police Department at 401-727-7411 if they see or hear of any suspicious activity, as well as the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center at 401- 723-3057 to access emergency shelters and get in touch with clinical counselors.
Before meeting in September, the group will review the roles and responsibilities of members, set up an agenda, provide background information, and assess the resources that are currently available, among other tasks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.