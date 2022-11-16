NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pair of 2012 North Providence High School graduates, Alex Moore and Anthony Borelli, are two of the three founders of Rhode Island Grooming Company, a business launched over the summer with a focus on beards and proper grooming.

Moore, a North Providence native now living in East Providence, and his father Jeffrey, a Pawtucket native now living in Stonington, Conn., partnered up with Borelli, still a North Providence resident, after Borelli, of Borelli’s Bakery in Providence, originally launched the BeardtheMen beard oil company.

