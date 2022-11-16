NORTH PROVIDENCE – A pair of 2012 North Providence High School graduates, Alex Moore and Anthony Borelli, are two of the three founders of Rhode Island Grooming Company, a business launched over the summer with a focus on beards and proper grooming.
Moore, a North Providence native now living in East Providence, and his father Jeffrey, a Pawtucket native now living in Stonington, Conn., partnered up with Borelli, still a North Providence resident, after Borelli, of Borelli’s Bakery in Providence, originally launched the BeardtheMen beard oil company.
Moore’s mom, Melissa Meo, is a lifelong North Providence resident. The Moores, who have other family members who also live in Pawtucket, had always been fond of Borelli’s products after he started dabbling in the beard oil game, and they’ve since added a pair of scents to his original two scents.
The scents, he said, were developed by sitting around a table and combining fragrance oils one drop at a time.
The Boss Beard Oil is the top seller, and it is a combination of Cuban tobacco, black pepper and amber, “a pretty unique” mix that they really hadn’t smelled before, said Moore.
Though the company hasn’t gotten big yet, he said, they’re looking to expand their offerings, particularly in the event that beards don’t stay in the fashion they’re in now. Women have said they love the products on their hair, he said, saying they create a softness and shine, and they want to branch out into a women’s line as well as body washes, shampoos, conditioners, and a shaving line, with straight-edges, shaving creams, and aftershaves.
A local soap maker makes all of their beard and face washes and will accommodate anything they’re interested in, in creating something new, he said.
RI Beard Co. is also now offering beard combs, beard brushes, sweatshirts and T-shirts.
No Shave November is when people send the money they would typically spend on shaving or grooming products to cancer research, and the owners of RI Grooming Co. are delivering a portion of all earnings this month to the American Cancer Society. Two of Alex Moore’s aunts struggled through cancer, which is why the cause is near and dear to his heart.
The mission at RI Grooming Co. is to spread pride and shine to as many beards as possible through carefully chosen ingredients.
“Because the skin becomes dry and itchy, our goal is to restore moisture to your skin and beard. If quality is what you need, here is the place to be,” states the company website. “Your skin and beard will thank you.”
The company was established on the principles of caring about the overall health and wellness of hair, beards and skin. They urge people to stop using shampoo on their beard.
“While hair shampoo has different properties, specifically to strip and restore your hair’s natural oils, it is not meant for your sacred beard hair,” states the site.
