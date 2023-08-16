Editor’s note: The Breeze is bringing back an old favorite in our “Don’t I know you” feature, which involves Q & A style interviews with recognizable people in the community.
Bianca Policastro is Pawtucket’s director of planning and redevelopment, with ties to the city for much of her life.
Born and raised in Providence, Policastro spent parts of her childhood in Pawtucket and Central Falls with family, and has worked in and around Pawtucket over the years as well.
How did you get started working for the city?
I have a non-traditional planning background. I started with the Blackstone Valley Community Action Program and was there from 2006 to 2017. Most of the work there was done in partnership with the Planning Department. In that role, I worked on infrastructure improvement and developed housing.
I left that role in 2016 and worked with my mother for a consulting agency called Broad Street Regeneration. Fast-forward to COVID, I was an intern and then planning director in Woonsocket. I loved the job, but it wasn’t the right city for me, so I found out there would be an opening in Pawtucket, which I applied to and went through the interview process. I started (that role) on Jan. 3, 2022.
I had known the mayor, Sen. Cano, and other members of staff for most of my career, and it just seemed like a good fit personally and professionally and for the vision and goals that I had for myself.
What does your typical day look like?
I oversee planning and redevelopment, and have zoning and code enforcement, so there is not a typical day. Whether you are a small business looking to grow or whether you’re a property owner looking to build a fence, all of that touches our department.
Staff is very fluid, always adapting and looking to oversee master plans and looking for long-term vision of the city, looking at health and economics for long-term growth of city. We are here to provide support in real time as well as look at long term visions and goal setting.
In any planning department, there is going to be short-term, mid-term and long-term issues, along with what needs to be done in a snapshot as well.
What’s the best part of your job?
My staff. I have a decent sized department of 21-plus people, and there are some days that we spend time with each other more than we do at our own homes. Knowing I have a team I can rely on is both personally and professionally important for me as a leader. Being able to work with administrators to see projects come to fruition is great. Being able to take something to concept design implementation is important part of it.
What’s the most difficult aspect of your job?
It would be people not having an understanding of what the role of the department is. So much of what we do we can’t discuss it because a lot of the information we are working with is embargoed and we aren’t able to tell everything until it becomes official. It’s finding a balance of what can be shared but respecting confidentiality.
What is your most memorable project?
Tidewater. This is the first time I have done a super tax increment financing project and this is the largest one since the Providence Place Mall. It will bring recreational activity, green space, (water) access for residents of the city, and environmental improvements.
It will have a river walk and pedestrian bridge connecting (everything) and will also connect the bike path from City Hall to the Town Landing. It brings availability, accessibility, and bike-ability to the community. The first phase is on target for completion in 2024. Remediation is done and we’re starting to put in geothermal and starting survey work for the river walk on both sides.
We’re also finishing up design work for the bike path. The next three years will be very busy in the city of Pawtucket. I am thankful to my predecessors that have helped solidify this path forward.
Describe your role as director of planning in one sentence.
My job is to be a librarian who does the research and then translates it and offers it to the administration to help them move ideas and concepts forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.