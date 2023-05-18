FOSTER – Seniors and people with disabilities can apply for the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Paratransit Service providing door-to-door services to anyone living within three quarters of a mile of the Foster bus route.
Paratransit services must be scheduled in advance and passengers must have previously signed up for the program. Anyone interested in signing up or applying for a RIPTA photo identification pass for seniors can attend the Senior and Caregiver Resource Fair on Thursday, June 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School, 160 Foster Center Road.
RIPTA employees will be on-site to provide travel training and process bus applications.
State leaders recently worked to bring the bus route back to Foster, which stopped in 2006 when the park-n-ride property on Danielson Pike was sold. With the help of Rep. Michael Chippendale, Sen. Gordon Rogers and town officials, a new location was found on Howard Hill Road.
Rogers said access to public transportation is an important driver in economic growth.
“This expansion will benefit current residents and attract newcomers to our rural community,” he said.
Rogers and Chippendale thanked everyone involved who brought the route and paratransit services to Foster.
“RIPTA has been great throughout this entire process,” said Chippendale.
Service for RIPTA Route 10X, the North Scituate Park-N-Ride route, expanded last month to service Foster. Buses pick up riders at 7 a.m. at the Park-N-Ride lot in Foster across the street from the Foster Police Department, 182 Howard Hill Road, and arrive in Providence at 7:48 a.m.
Return trips leave Providence at 5:04 p.m. and arrive in Foster at 5:54 p.m.
For more information on RIPTA services, call 401-781-9400 or visit www.ripta.com.
