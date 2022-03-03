LINCOLN — Downes Construction Co. has been hired as Owner’s Project Manager, or OPM, of the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center construction project.
The OPM will help oversee and guide the town through the design and construction of the new PEC from start to finish.
Four companies bid for the job, and the top three candidates were brought before the LHS Building Committee for interviews. Downes, based in Middletown, was a favorite among committee members even before the interview process, but their decision was solidified last week.
Out of a possible score of 100 points based on experience and cost, Downes scored an average of 75 among Building Committee members. The second runner-up scored a 65, and the third scored 63.
The averages were brought down by the fourth bidder, whose price quote was almost a third lower than the others.
“With the score of 75, the way they interviewed, the way they answered the questions … the committee is recommending that we direct the Town Administrator to enter into a contract with Downes,” said Town Council President and Building Committee Co-chair Keith Macksoud.
Members of the Lincoln Town Council voted to award the OPM contract to Downes during a special meeting at Town Hall on Feb. 22. The contract fee will not exceed $220,950.
Town Councilor Bruce Ogni, who also sits on the Building Committee, called Downes “very impressive.”
“They really seem like they have their stuff in order,” he said, noting that the company has indicated it would help promote local businesses in town while they’re here. “It really was impressive. They’re a really strong candidate.”
They also spoke about exploring private funding opportunities to aid the project.
Macksoud agreed that Downes was impressive, adding that they appear well-versed in the Rhode Island Department of Education’s construction regulations. Their submission packet included photos of other gymnasiums they’ve done, he said, in all sizes and categories.
The only other item on the agenda was a request to waive bidding on a purchase of eight aluminum bleachers for various town parks.
The bleachers, which will cost up to $29,200, will be bought through the state’s master price agreement from BSN Sports LLC. The purchase was approved by taxpayers at last year’s Financial Town Meeting.
