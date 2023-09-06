PAWTUCKET – It’s been five years since she purchased the Grant Building at 250 Main St. and established the Still on Main mini mall, and Leslie Moore says she’s still dealing with garbage issues in the city parking garage next door.
Without dumpsters or garbage barrels for people to throw their trash in, the parking garage gets littered with heaps of garbage, which only gets addressed once in a while, she said.
Moore said she’s attempted to buy her own garbage bins to alleviate the problem, but they keep being taken away, and she’s had enough.
“It’s pretty terrible looking,” she said. “Downtown people don’t even want to walk by it.”
The problem started in 2018 when renovations were being made to the parking garage, said Moore.
“They wanted to remove some storefronts from the parking garage,” Moore said. “So they removed dumpsters out of the parking garage; one was for the building across the street.”
Moore recalls how when the city redid the garage, the fenced area where the dumpsters were kept was torn down and there was then nowhere else to place the dumpsters.
Moore said she offered to buy a dumpster so trash could be disposed of in it, but her request has yet to be granted.
“I proposed that five years ago, and they haven’t given it to me yet,” she said. In the meantime, she said, there is trash sitting next to the building every day.
“The health department is citing us because of this issue,” she said.
City officials didn’t respond this week to a request for comment on the situation.
Moore said she tried adding two barrels for the trash about a month ago, but they were also removed from the premises and replaced by a sign declaring that no dumping was allowed and that the rule would be strictly enforced with fines imposed.
“It doesn’t take away trash to not have a dumpster,” Moore said. Before her barrels were taken away, Moore managed to collect trash in them and load them onto a pick-up truck to take to a dumpster for disposal.
“How many times have trash bags exploded with food because it’s not great to go from a commercial spot to another place and then another place,” she said. “That’s why you use dumpsters.”
Moore said she feels the garbage doesn’t help businesses in the area flourish, and she is concerned with how it will impact business in the long run.
“Why are we not concerned about our businesses in this area being able to access a dumpster?” she said.
“We want to be responsible businesspeople who throw trash in a dumpster so that the dumpster company comes and disposes it. We want it all to work,” she said.
Moore said she’s spoken with many people about the issue but can’t seem to get a resolution.
“Every time somebody comes to me and says, you’re doing a good job, let us know what you need, and this is the only thing I ask for,” she said.
Moore said she wants there to be solutions to make it a beautiful downtown that’s desirable and one that supports area businesses.
She said she has the newly formed Black Block Community Foundation in her corner supporting her goal to create a “Black Block” of businesses. The foundation was formed a few months ago to give love and attention to Main Street businesses that are in need of support.
“I am happy that the foundation has taken action and started the conversation with the city,” she said.
“As a business owner myself, I have said that I feel a little hopeless about the city’s ability to be supportive,” the downtown developer said. “But (the foundation) said they will take this up, so I am happy for them to take next steps.”
