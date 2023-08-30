NORTH PROVIDENCE – Crews have been busy paving streets in Town Council District 1, on the northwestern side of town, and will now move into District 2 and then 3 for additional paving, according to Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore.
The Breeze has been requesting the town’s paving list, but officials have been reluctant to provide it to this point, citing the ever-changing nature of it. They agreed this week to say which roads are definitely being paved and will be paved this year, while leaving off any streets that they expect might be paved through a partnership and shared costs between the town and utilities.
Salvatore said the whole paving program would be a simple one if they could simply concentrate $1 million worth of paving into one district each year, and it would also be a cheaper proposition, but because local politicians need to be kept happy by spreading the wealth around, it is a more cumbersome and more expensive process. It’s always more affordable when the paving company doesn’t have to bounce from one area to the next, he said.
In District 1, Salvatore said, paving was completed first on Smithfield Road off Mineral Spring Avenue, then to East Lakeview Drive, then West Lakeview, the Esther Drive cul-de-sac, Hickory Road, Jacksonia Drive, Sherwood Drive, Stella Drive, Brown Avenue from Stella to Jacksonia, Joslin Street from Jacksonia to Stella, Oakhurst Avenue from Woodcliff Avenue to Sawin Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard from Sherwood Avenue to Sherwood Avenue at Berwick Avenue.
A total of $600,000 has been spent in District 1 this year, said Salvatore. The town has available $517,000 budgeted for last year’s paving that never got done, and another $800,000 for this year. He said previous statements that $1 million was budgeted for paving last year were not accurate.
Crews are now moving into District 2 on the east end and Marieville section of town, said Salvatore, including paving planned on Adams Street, Francis Street, Mark Drive, and Ward Avenue.
After that, said Salvatore, they’ll move on to District 3, the southwestern part of town, for paving on Barker Avenue, Olney Street, Pelham Parkway (near Fatima Hospital), Allendale Avenue, and Gaudet Street.
Town Councilor Steve Loporchio, of District 1, responding to receiving the town’s master list for a meeting on Aug. 1, said he was happy to see “a couple roads done,” urging more accountability on the roads that are dug up by utility companies. He said he wants regular updates on when those streets are going to go and where paving money is going to be allocated, with a complete accounting of what will be done by the time the current paving season concludes.
The towns need roads paved, said Loporchio, and better services when roads are dug up.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi said paving after utility work is supposed to be done in the same season, and he questioned the recent practice of the town accepting payments in lieu of the utilities promptly doing the work.
