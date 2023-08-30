New pavement

A crew repaves Stella Drive in North Providence.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Crews have been busy paving streets in Town Council District 1, on the northwestern side of town, and will now move into District 2 and then 3 for additional paving, according to Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore.

The Breeze has been requesting the town’s paving list, but officials have been reluctant to provide it to this point, citing the ever-changing nature of it. They agreed this week to say which roads are definitely being paved and will be paved this year, while leaving off any streets that they expect might be paved through a partnership and shared costs between the town and utilities.

