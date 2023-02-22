PAWTUCKET – The city’s new recycling and bulky waste enforcement program, set to officially start early next month, is meant to be educational and bring about change and will not come with the heavy hand of the law, according to officials.
Responding to resident concerns, Department of Public Works personnel sat down with The Breeze to say that they’re looking for repeat and egregious offenders, and will not be targeting residents for an occasional smaller infraction.
Armistice Boulevard resident Richard Hanzel said he has some major concerns with the program, saying he wants to make sure he won’t be liable for trash being thrown into his recycling bins by those passing by.
Hanzel said he has already seen it happen on several occasions, and has surveillance video showing people pulling up or walking by to throw trash items into bins.
“I refuse to take the fall for something I didn’t do,” he said. He said he doesn’t want to wind up in a situation where he will have to constantly prove to the DPW staff that it wasn’t him who placed trash into his own recycling bins.
But the DPW staff say Hanzel and other concerned residents shouldn’t be worried. While the new programs will impose fines on those with trash items in their recycling bins after an initial, non-documented warning period leading up to March 6, fines will mainly be dished out to residents with excessive trash or non-recyclable items in them on a regular basis, including items such as construction materials, furniture, or leaves.
The DPW considers the recycling program an educational one to effectively prevent recycling load rejections that cost the city money.
“Our aim is really to educate given ongoing confusion about what’s acceptable and what’s not, as part of our overall goal to stay within our trash disposal caps,” said Chris Crawley, DPW acting director.
“Pawtucket has been seeing more and more rejected recycling loads,” said Richard Karsulavitch, the department’s business manager.
“When a load is rejected, its weight counts against our municipal cap, and we’re also charged an equipment usage fee of $250 per truck,” he added. The city’s solid waste cap with the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp. is currently 24,727 tons.
Once the city exceeds that cap, disposal fees go from $54 per ton to $90 per ton, said Karsulavitch.
The city is currently at 16,424 tons, or a little more than 66 percent of the cap and about 6 percent ahead of where they should be right now to stay under it, according to staff.
Karsulavitch said the trend in the city has been to exceed the caps and pay the higher fees every year recently.
If a recycling truckload is rejected, at an average weight of 8 tons, that’s $720 per ton at $90 per ton for the city to dispose of it as trash. There is also a $250 equipment use fee per truck, which totals a $970 fee for one rejected truckload.
For the remainder of February, the DPW recycling team is providing unofficial warnings to all residents who have non-recyclable items in their carts. This includes plastic bags, trash, yard waste, and anything Styrofoam.
Warnings come in the form of an orange sticker explaining what needs to be corrected and with instructions to place the bin out for recollection the following recycling week.
Official documented warnings on contaminated recycling bins will begin Monday, March 6. Second offenses will receive a $50 fine and third or subsequent offenses will receive fines of $100-$500. For multi-family homes, citations will go to the property owner.
The city is also placing decals on barrels where issues are noticed in English and Spanish. The stickers will serve as positive reminders of which items should be added to bins.
On Feb. 13, the Bulky Waste Team began checking for illegal curbside trash throughout the city. It is the second bulky waste program started by the city and it aims to clean up the streets and keep residents safe, according to officials.
Gabriel Camara Jr., DPW bulky waste recycling operations technician, said it’s about maintaining a cleaner and safer atmosphere and a positive image for a city where many good initiatives such as a new soccer stadium have commenced.
“When driving around the city, you can see mattresses and furniture ... people don’t want to see that. It gives a bad image of the city, plus all of the safety concerns,” Camara said.
For bulky waste pick-up, residents must schedule an appointment by emailing dpw@pawtucketri.com. Bulky waste items can’t be put curbside until the night prior to the scheduled pickup date.
Warnings will run through March 3 and citations will be begin March 13. If DPW staff see or get a call about an item left on the sidewalk that is not on the list of acceptable items for pick-up, staff will come out and look at the item and tag it to the responsible resident.
Bulky weight citations will comes with fines of $200, $300, and $500. Unlike with the recycling program, if someone has received a warning on bulky waste in February, their first citation in March will be a financial penalty, officials confirmed Monday.
Rhode Island Resource Recovery has a great website telling people exactly what should be recycled, including videos and interactive games, said Camara. For more information, visit www.rirrc.org.
